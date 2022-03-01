ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth City Council Vacancy filled by Noah Hobbs

WDIO-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duluth City Council voted for Noah Hobbs to fill the at-large seat...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee — to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict. The strike on the factory in Makariv, just west of...
POLITICS
CBS News

6 dead, including some children, as tornado rips through Iowa, officials say

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults. The victims ranged in age from two years old to 72 years old, Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
The Hill

National average gas prices hit record high: Analysis

National average gas prices have reached an all-time high of just over $4.10 a gallon, according to data from the gas price analysis platform GasBuddy. The national average on Monday reached $4.104 a gallon, surpassing the 2008 record of $4.103. Saturday saw the first occasion since 2008 that the national...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Large#The Duluth City Council
The Hill

Trump rips Barr in letter to NBC's Lester Holt

Former President Trump ridiculed his former attorney general, William Barr , in a letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt over the weekend. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks," Trump wrote. "He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left—And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling for the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy