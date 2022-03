Prime minister Boris Johnson has laid out the government’s “living with Covid” strategy that will see self-isolation rules and free testing scrapped in England.From Thursday 24 February, people who receive a positive Covid test will not be obliged under law to self-isolate.Routine contact tracing, financial support for people on low incomes to self-isolate and the legal obligation for people to tell their employers about their requirement to isolate will also come to an end on Thursday.In addition, free universal testing will come to an end in April. Johnson acknowledged that another variant of Covid-19 is likely to “cause us trouble”,...

