Freeze Drying: Basic Theory and Essential Parameters

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a brief webinar on the theory and important parameters of...

ADME 101 Guide: Which Hepatocyte Test System Should I Use?

Presenter: Chris Bohl, Ph.D., Global Technical Support Manager. This ADME 101 video provides an overview of different types of hepatocytes, their unique benefits, and when you use them for in vitro preclinical DMPK studies. This short, information-packed webinar features:. - Why use hepatocytes instead of subcellular fractions. - A comparison...
SCIENCE
Choose Quality PCR Consumables to Fit Your Every Need

Bio-Rad offers a large selection of PCR tubes, PCR plates, seals, and accessories precisely manufactured for various PCR applications to ensure efficiency, reproducibility, and reliability at each step of discovery, development, and manufacturing. Quality of PCR plastics matters — plate uniformity minimizes data variability, and white well options maximize real-time PCR detection sensitivity. Our plastic consumables are precisely manufactured for optimal fit and cycling performance and are certified to be free of DNase, RNase, and human genomic DNA. Using high quality PCR plastics from Bio-Rad helps provide confidence in your PCR, qPCR and next generation sequencing research.
MANUFACTURING
Fast & Efficient Evaporator for Chromatography Solvents

Designed to provide dry down of samples in microplates and glass tubes up to 150 mm in length - the Ultravap® Mistral XT150 blowdown evaporator from Porvair Sciences offers a low maintenance, sample-safe alternative to using water bath-based evaporators. Able to operate at temperatures up to 80°C - nearly all common chromatography solvents including acetonitrile, dichloromethane, hexane, methanol and water can be evaporated with ease by the Ultravap® Mistral XT150.
ELECTRONICS
Quick Tips: How To Choose a Primary Antibody for Multiplex Western Blotting

In this video, we discuss the selection of primary antibodies. - Choosing primary antibodies from different host species is often the easiest way to multiplex. - When choosing antibodies from different host species, distantly related species are less likely to have issues with species cross-reactivities. Avoid choosing antibodies from closely related species like mouse and rat.
SCIENCE
Comparison of Mass Spectrometry Sample Preparation Methods for Nylon 6,6 Analysis

BioChromato has published a technical note that compares using Evolved Gas Analysis (EGA) and Thermal Desorption (DART) sample preparation methods for Mass Spectrometry analysis of Nylon 6,6. Synthesized by polycondensation of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid – Nylon 6,6 is a polyamide or nylon that is commonly used in the textile...
CHEMISTRY
Wyatt Technology Announces Advances in Dynamic Light Scattering Technology with Walk-up Measurements

Wyatt Technology, the world leader in instrumentation for absolute macromolecular and nanoparticle characterization, introduces advanced walk-up capabilities in DLS technology with the next-generation DynaPro® NanoStar® II. The DynaPro NanoStar II instrument offers unprecedented ease of use while performing high-quality measurements of size, particle concentration, molar mass and stability....
ELECTRONICS
High Resolution Single Tube Reader

The Uno single tube reader from Ziath is packed with exciting features to make your sample management work with 2D barcoded tubes easier and faster. Measuring just 66 x 53.5 x 51.5 millimetres – the rugged new tube reader features a high-resolution camera with super-fast electronics capable of reading 2D barcodes from any currently available tube on the market including 384-well tubes. Simply hold your tube to the scanner window and the code is instantly displayed.
ELECTRONICS
Why Do Our Eyes Move When We Think?

You might have heard the myth that you can tell when someone is lying based on how their eyes move. While that is not exactly true, there has been plenty of science that looks into where and how we look when we think.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Achieve Highly Sensitive Viral Detection with the SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay - RUO

As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, there is a continued need for research and testing technologies that are better suited to dealing with these novel viruses. Twist’s hybrid capture system and custom SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay – RUO, combined with Biotia’s COVID-DX software, represents a powerful new advancement in viral surveillance research.
COMPUTERS
Confident RNA Sample Quality Control and Fragment Analysis.

This whitepaper, including 15 peer-reviewed publications across various RNA applications, demonstrates how researchers used automated electrophoresis for sample quality control and fragment analysis to ensure high-quality RNA and cDNA samples. The researchers were able to make informed decisions by monitoring preanalytical parameters important for their experiments. This assurance empowered them to:
SCIENCE
Cell Viability Assays - Which One is Best Suited for My Application?

High-throughput cell viability assays are broadly used in screening experiments, e. g., for compound toxicity screens or to identify compounds that selectively kill cancer cells. Other common applications include screenings for environmental toxins or simple normalizations of other readouts to the total cell number. Download this app note to discover...
CANCER
Phosphorylated Peptide Post-Translational Modification Site Localization and Isomer Differentiation

Protein phosphorylation is an important post-translational modification (PTM) as it is involved in a large variety of dynamic cellular processes. However, PTM site localization and quantification of phosphopeptides by collision induced dissociation MS/MS can be challenging, and phospho-peptides can exhibit a partial neutral loss of the phospho group. Download this...
SCIENCE
Novel Aggregation-Specific Fluorogen Monitors Prefibrillar Protein Aggregation by Fluorescence Polarization

Highly ordered protein aggregates, termed amyloid fibrils, are associated with a broad range of diseases, many of which are neurodegenerative for example Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The transition from soluble, functional protein to insoluble amyloid fibril occurs via a complex process involving the initial generation of highly dynamic early stage aggregates or prefibrillar species. Prefibrillar species are proposed to play a key role in the cytotoxicity of amyloid fibrils. Therefore, novel probes that have broad applicability in the detection of prefibrillar species of amyloidogenic proteins are actively being sought.
SCIENCE
Process-Scale Chromatography Bed Supports

Porvair Sciences high performance, precision manufactured Vyon® porous plastics are perfect support materials for chromatographic resins used in the isolation and purification steps of pharmaceutical drug and vaccine production. Manufactured from virgin-grade polymers, compliant with EU and US food and pharmaceutical regulations, Vyon® porous plastics were developed in response...
INDUSTRY
Expanded Range of Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits for Pathogens Detection

AMSBIO announce the addition of several new products to its growing range of magnetic bead based nucleic acid extraction kits for pathogens detection. The MagSi-NA Pathogens MSP (Multiple Sample Pooling) kit sets a new benchmark for automated isolation of nucleic acids (RNA and DNA) from respiratory samples. Sample pooling is...
SCIENCE
Label-Free, Real-Time Live Cell Assays for 3D Organoids

Advances in preclinical in-vitro models are crucial for both basic research and drug development across a range of applications. Organoid technologies are increasingly being used as in-vitro models of human development and disease as they exhibit structural, morphogenetic and functional properties that recapitulate in-vivo pathophysiology. To successfully use these models across a variety of research disciplines and applications, approaches that reduce variability and technology pipelines to image and quantify these complex cell models are required.
TECHNOLOGY
Bacteria Identified in Seconds​ With "Fingerprint" Machine Learning Technique

Bacterial identification can take hours and often longer, precious time when diagnosing infections and selecting appropriate treatments. There may be a quicker, more accurate process according to researchers at KAIST. By teaching a deep learning algorithm to identify the “fingerprint” spectra of the molecular components of various bacteria, the researchers could classify various bacteria in different media with accuracies of up to 98%.
SCIENCE
New Lab Model Simulates Effects of Exercise on Muscles

A team of researchers at Tohoku University have developed a simple lab-based system for growing human muscle cells that are capable of vigorously contracting. The team used the model, which was described in the journal Scientific Reports, to investigate the properties of muscle cells from patients with sporadic inclusion body mitosis (sIBM).
Potato Genome Opens Doors To Future Food Security

More than 20 years after the first release of the human genome, scientists at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München and the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research in Cologne, have for the first time decoded the highly complex genome of the potato. This technically demanding study lays the biotechnological foundation to accelerate the breeding of more robust varieties - a goal in plant breeding for many years and an important step for global food security.
WILDLIFE

