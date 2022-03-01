ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaman Schools rescinds mask requirement

By Matthew Self
 6 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman School District unanimously voted to make wearing masks optional for its schools and transportation services on Monday, Feb. 28.

Emporia schools go optional on masking in buildings, transportation

The decision was reached during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. which was called for after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask mandates for much of the U.S. To see some of the CDC’s recent changes regarding face masks and transportation services, click here .

