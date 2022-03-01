ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Springfield man who was missing was found safe

By Ivie Macy
 6 days ago

UPDATE: Springfield Police say Jody Ralph Stogner has been found safe. Police shared the news Tuesday morning and thanked everyone who helped in the search.

Previous Coverage:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing man named Jody Stogner. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on West Kearney on Monday (2/28/22) but wasn’t discovered missing until 4 p.m. when a transport company arrived to give him a ride.

Stogner is a 61-year-old man weighing 178 pounds and is 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a black, zip-up jacket and jeans.

Officials say he is diagnosed with schizophrenia, is on dialysis, and takes medication for hypertension and seizures.

anyone with information on where Stogner is is asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

