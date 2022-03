COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you receive a call out of nowhere suggesting Dominion Energy may want to give you money, it's a scam, the utility told News19 on Friday. News19 contacted the company after a tip from a viewer. She said the caller had suggested that the company actually wanted to pay her due to some sort of change in energy costs. However, when the caller asked her to press a key to speak with a customer representative, she became suspicious.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO