ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan, U.S. finance chiefs pledge "maximum costs" for Russia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kwxo_0eRp5zB200

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States pledged on Tuesday to work together to force Russia to "pay the high price" for its invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Speaking shortly after his online talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Suzuki said both sides agreed to continue to coordinate with each other in acting against Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The fact that Russian central bank raised interest rates showed that sanctions were having an impact, he added.

Yellen pledged to work closely with Japan and other G7 wealthy democracies to isolate Russia from the global financial system and "impose maximum costs" on Moscow, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement after her call with Suzuki.

G7 finance ministers are due to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the financial sanctions against Russia.

"Secretary Yellen highlighted the force of the unprecedented and coordinated measures from the U.S. and its partners and allies, including Japan, and welcomed Japan’s recent action towards the Central Bank of Russia and intention to take action against Belarus," the Treasury said in a statement.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and David Lawder; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Ukraine#Finance#Russian#The U S Treasury
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy