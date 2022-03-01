ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWRA hunting, fishing licenses now valid for 1 year after purchase

By Slater Teague
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses will be valid for one year from the date of purchase starting March 1.

Previously, licenses expired in February regardless of when they were purchased.

The change will not apply to captive permits, federal duck stamps, migratory bird permits, and slat basket tags.

Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at one of 474 license agents across the state.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

