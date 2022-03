Of all the outstanding characters on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” perhaps the most beloved is Rip Wheeler. Played by Hollywood star Cole Hauser, Rip came to the Dutton family as a young orphan. With his incredible work ethic and strong skill set, Rip quickly rose up the ranks on “Yellowstone” Ranch. In present day, he is John Dutton’s right-hand man in more ways than one. He oversees the ranch’s bunkhouse crew and is a more than capable cowboy himself. But Rip’s true value comes from his role as the Dutton family’s enforcer. Ruthless and unopposed to violence, Rip does away with the family’s enemies by any means necessary.

