ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man’s crime spree ends after Asheville police find him in ceiling

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLQ3s_0eRp4QVw00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man’s crime spree ended after police found him in the ceiling of the business he broke into Monday morning.

According to the Asheville Police Department, police responded at 4:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Patton Avenue.

Once they arrived on scene, police found a window was busted out at the back of the restaurant. Officers also heard someone moving inside the ceiling, police said. They attempted to get the man down but he refused.

According to police, the man eventually surrendered.

Officers charged Antonio Carlos Porter, 57, with resist, delay, obstruct, and felony breaking and entering.

A couple of hours later, police responded at 10:00 a.m. to the 800 block of Patton Avenue for a report of property damage.

Surveillance video showed a suspect using a cinder block and metal object in an attempt to break down the door around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Porter. He was additionally charged with attempting breaking and entering.

APD Criminal Investigations Division detectives also responded and tied Porter to other business break-ins, including three businesses on Tunnel Road, two on Hendersonville Road, one on South Tunnel Road, and one on Sweeten Creek.

Porter was charged with an additional eight counts of felony breaking and entering and three for larceny after breaking and entering.

Porter is currently at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Man arrested after intentionally crashing into police vehicle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after he intentionally charged into a police officer’s vehicle during a domestic violence call, according to the Asheville Police Department. APD said this incident happen around 7:30 a.m. after officers responded to Bartlett Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Before officers arrived, witnesses […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville man held on $2 million bond on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and was being held on a $2 million secured bond after he was arrested and issued drug-related charges. On March 4, Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 32, was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with the following: Trafficking heroin (two counts) Possession of a stolen firearm Manufacture […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second suspect in ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robberies sentenced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Monday for his role in the robbing of a bank in Ayden in 2019 as an accomplice with Circe Nena Baez, the “Pink Lady Bandit.” Alexis Baez Morales, 40, pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison […]
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Police find abandoned animals locked in cages on NC roadside

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A group of abandoned animals was found locked in cages on the side of a North Carolina road, according to police. The Black Mountain Police Department says the animals were left off Dunsmore Avenue late Tuesday or early Wednesday, news outlets reported. Police posted photos of two cages sitting on […]
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

2 killed, 3 hurt after shooting on North Carolina highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot to death and three others were hurt when they were shot while riding down a North Carolina highway, police said Monday. Nexstar affiliate WGHP reports a group of people purchased food from a fast-food restaurant and headed south on U.S. Highway 52 just after 11:30 p.m. on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

North Carolina teenager arrested after 2 car chases

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager has been arrested and charged for leading law enforcement officers on two high-speed chases and reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph before crashing, a sheriff’s office said. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old driver was first seen by a sheriff’s deputy in a 2006 […]
SMITHFIELD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Police#Property Crime
WNCT

Homicide investigation underway in Spartanburg Co., 1 killed

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting incident in Spartanburg County. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the shooting incident happened on Williams Street Friday.  The coroner’s office pronounced Aaron Scott Woodruff, 32, of Chesnee, dead at a hospital at 9 p.m. Friday night. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNCT

1 killed, 4 others injured in apparent shooting in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and four others injured in an apparent shooting overnight, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Powell Drive near James Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road. One victim was found with apparent […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Missing man found dead in Lake Hartwell

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Clemson Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake. […]
CLEMSON, SC
WNCT

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
WNCT

Former Jacksonville Marine killed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet from what was described as a “large shootout,” police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told Nexstar’s WJZY on Monday that James Freiberg, 48, was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel. Police said officers on the south side […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy