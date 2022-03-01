ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Future of Independence solar farm up in air after controversial vote

By Malik Jackson
 6 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence’s solar farm project brought hopes of cleaner energy for the city, but from early on, it’s been the focus of controversy.

The farm has been a major sticking point not only for elected officials, but also for taxpayers for many years. The project has cost the people of Independence millions of dollars.

Now the project’s future is going up for vote on, but the legitimacy of those votes is already raising questions.

What happens next for the more than $15 million project? The Independence Parks Commission has a say, but the body of seven with one member absent tied at 3 apiece.

“The vote was 3-3, and the resolution that he put forward wouldn’t have passed,” Parks Commissioner Paula Martin said.

That’s when advisory member Roger Hershey cast the deciding vote, which not all commissioners believe he had the right to do.

“I’m entitled to vote until you find out I’m not, and obviously I vote yes,” Roger Hershey said at a parks commission meeting.

“If my input doesn’t matter, then why do we have a parks commission to be quite honest?” Martin said.

Hershey resigned his position days after the vote, citing health and family issues as the reason. Hershey told FOX4 that years ago the city attorney’s office told him he was allowed to vote, though he was not able to say just how long ago that was.

FOX4 asked the city for a comment. A city spokesperson said Monday afternoon they were working on a statement.

“I want to be part of the solutions and not part of the problems that we have with the parks department,” Martin said.

Martin tells us the earliest anything can be done with the solar panels is in 2025.

