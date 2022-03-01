ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pfizer vaccine's protection against COVID wanes quickly in kids aged 5-11, study says

WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXgiK_0eRp15Pn00
A medical staff member prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up site for school-aged people in New York City last October.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The low-dose version of the Pfizer-BioNtech appears to be much less effective at protecting young children against infection than the higher-dose version of the vaccine given to older children and adults, a new study shows.

In all cases, the vaccine proved to provide strong protection against getting seriously ill. The preprint study looked at data collected from more than 1.2 million fully vaccinated children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 from Dec. 13 to Jan. 30.

Researchers from the New York State Department of Health found the ability of the vaccine to protect children from catching the virus who got the lowest dose – kids ages 5 to 11 – dropped the most, falling from 68% to just 12%.

Those children received an injection containing just 10 mg, one-third of the dose given to older children, adolescents and adults.

Meanwhile, the effectiveness in children ages 12 to 17, who got the same 30 mg dose as adults, showed a smaller decline, dropping from 66% to 51%.

"These results highlight the potential need to study alternative vaccine dosing for children and the continued importance layered protections, including mask-wearing, to prevent infection and transmission," the study stated.

The results of the study come just days after the CDC eased masking guidelines in many parts of the country, and the same day several school districts, including New York City – the largest in the nation – announced student mask mandates would soon be lifted.

It also follows an unexpected delay in the approval process for an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age.

The company said new data emerged, and the Food and Drug Administration said it needed more time to evaluate it.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Press

Pfizer Vaccine Much Less Potent in Kids Aged 5-11

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fresh data shows that Pfizer's COVID vaccine is far less powerful at preventing infection among children ages 5 to 11 than teens, a finding that could leave some parents of younger children worried. The vaccine -- the only one authorized for that age...
CANCER
Washington Post

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine effectiveness wanes for children 5 to 11, but still protects against serious outcomes, CDC data show

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s ability to prevent coronavirus infections in children 5 to 11 years old waned over time although the shot continued to protect against the most serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, even as omicron surged, newly released data shows. Data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
The 74

As Mask Mandate Lifts, Parents Divided Over Their New Choice

It was an uncharacteristically warm Monday morning in March as Najja Plowden walked his son Zayin, 5, to class at the Brooklyn Brownstone School. Like all other public school parents, Plowden faced a choice: On the day New York City’s school mask mandate was lifted, should his son keep his on or take it off […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Covid#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Npr
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEKU

Striking new evidence points to seafood market in Wuhan as pandemic's origin point

Security guards stand in front of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the city of Wuhan on January 11, 2020Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images. Was it a few raccoon dogs, inside a metal cage and stacked on top of a chicken coop? Or perhaps a lone red fox, curled up in the corner of its cage. Could one of these wild animals have triggered the entire COVID-19 pandemic late in 2019?
AGRICULTURE
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy