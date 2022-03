PROVO, Utah — Latter-day Saints worldwide will be reintroduced to courageous Queen Esther later this year during their Come, Follow Me study of the Old Testament. Esther’s fellow faith-driven woman, Latter-day Saint artist Minerva Teichert, paid tribute to the biblical monarch in her oil painting aptly named “Queen Esther.” Painted almost a century ago, the Teichert work has become a highlight of the permanent collection at the Brigham Young University Museum of Art. Teichert was raised near Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1906.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO