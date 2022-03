As part of the run-up to the theatrical release of The Batman, star Robert Pattinson joined GQ in a short video looking back at his career highlights, breaking down some of his favorite or key roles as well as providing some insight and some trivia. One stop on the trip down memory lane? Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. As Cedric Diggory, Pattinson gained the attention of the moviegoing public for the first time, and then took some time off to pursue a music career before exploding back into the pop culture landscape as the star of Twilight. His brief but memorable time as part of the Harry Potter franchise likely prepared Pattinson for a career in visual effects-heavy movies like Twilight and The Batman, but it left some fans with questions.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO