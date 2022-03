Bashoswap – a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano network that aims to facilitate swaps between ADA and other crypto assets built on Cardano. It was founded in late 2021 by a group of blockchain experts with years of experience in the tradfi and stock exchange markets, with a mission to develop a fully-featured DeFi product that will be of huge benefit to the Cardano ecosystem – as it will take an entirely new approach to fund the project.

