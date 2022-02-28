ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Tablertown: a small part of the Black legacy of Athens County

By Alex Hulvalchick Messenger Editor
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhrNz_0eRoz2sw00
A display case showing Civil War relics in the Tablertown People of Color Museum in Stewart.

STEWART — For nearly two decades, David Butcher has been researching his roots in Athens County. These roots that brought him to Tablertown — also know Kilvert — whose people and story is on display in the Tablertown People of Color Museum right outside Stewart in the building beside Butcher’s home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUKlg_0eRoz2sw00
David Butcher, curator of the Tablertown People of Color Museum, stands in front of a display case at the museum. Messenger photos by alex hulvalchick

Butcher’s genealogical research paints an interesting picture. His eight times great-grandfather, Michael Tabler — the son of a white plantation owner based in then Virginia, now West Virginia — fell in love with the enslaved Hannah. The pair had six children together and fled to Ohio in 1830 as Tabler’s family objected to the union.

Butcher wasn’t alone in his research, his uncle Alvin Adams — the anmesake of Ohio University’s Adams Hall — did extensive family research which included finding freedom papers belonging to the six Tabler children who were released from slavery by Michael Tabler “of the affection for which he has for them.” This tells Butcher that his ancestors love for Hannah was true and genuine as expressing affection for a slave at that time was virtually unheard of.

“I assure you there were people who were killed for a lot less,” said Butcher. “Not everybody has a good story about their ancestor who was a slave owner.”

The children — John, Jess, Michael, Isaac, William and Maria — were born between 1810 and 1816. William, Butcher’s direct ancestor, traveled with his siblings and parents to Ohio after it’s presumed that Hannah was purchased by Michael Tabler. Ohio was at the time a free state and once there, Michael Tabler used funds from a large land inheritance to purchase each child their own farm.

The location was perfect for the family as the only entrance was via Federal Creek. On that creek sat Barrow’s Mill, who’s owner — according to newspaper reports at the time — was arrested and transported to Marietta on charges of hiding escaped slaves on his property. For his troubles, he was fined $20.

In a Youtube video about Tablertown, Butcher explains that part of the reason he believes the family remained safe was the fact that Michael Tabler was a White man and “they didn’t dare take a White man’s property.”

Michael Tabler stayed with his family and ultimately died in the area, being buried next to his children. It is suspected that Hannah was buried there as well but no grave has yet been found.

As the years went by, Tablertown grew. Coal mining and railroad transportation came to the area, bringing miners and their families along with it. These miners were a diverse bunch from all walks of life.

Not much if left of the town. A cyclone in 1937 destroyed all but one and a half buildings. and a relative of Butcher’s, Geraldine Tabler, survived the disaster in the only house that remained. Four people were killed, three of which were from Tablertown, the youngest of which was a 12-year-old-boy by the name of Jenkins.

‘This is history. This is American History,” said Butcher. “This ain’t Dave Butcher’s history. If you don’t know the whole story, you don’t know the whole truth.”

The Tabler family story is no where near complete as much of Hannah’s background remains unknown. She likely, according to Butcher, had many more children before John that were taken from her and sold back into slavery, meaning that Butcher’s family tree likely stretches far beyond the known branches.

As the rest unfolds, Butcher gets to share that history with others through the museum.

“It’s been a dream of mine but man, it really seems real now. This is really happening,” said Butcher.

Visits to the museum are currently by appointment and those looking to visit can call Butcher at 740-590-6368. Visitors are encouraged to sign in when they come to keep record of all the people who have been taught this history.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio has named the museum on their Cause Connector platform which allows donors to search for projects near and dear to them in need of funding. As of press time, the fund has reached $2,000 of the $3,700 goal.

Butcher is also working with Ohio State University to have items digitized and made accessible to those searching for answers but unable to visit in person.

He noted that he’s been told by people that they’re surprised by his lack of anger at what his ancestors were put through. He replies how proud he is of his ancestors and that without them, he wouldn’t be where he is today informing people about their story.

“We’re here having this conversation because of what my eighth great grandmother did,” said Butcher. “I’m proud of my slave ancestry.”

At the end of the day, Butcher’s goal for the museum is to continue and teach future generations as it grows.

“That’s the goal — is to keep this story alive and it’ll be here long after I’m gone.”

