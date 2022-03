CNN will appoint Chris Licht as the cable TV network’s new president, according to reports.Mr Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will be officially named as Jeff Zucker’s replacement next week, CNN and other media outlets reported.Mr Zucker was abruptly ousted earlier this month after he was revealed to have been in an undeclared relationship with his second-in-command, Allison Gollust. His firing came as part of an investigation into former primetime anchor Chris Cuomo giving advice to his brother Andrew during the former New York Governor’s sexual harassment scandal.Ms Gollust later resigned from CNN after it...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO