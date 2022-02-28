HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE Beginners Guide and Tips

Everything that made GT Sport so good, plus everything that made early Gran Turismo games so good. A simply stunning driving game and a superb showcase for PS5. Remember when Gran Turismo 5’s pre-release screens looked too good to be true? They were. Thankfully, PS5 has finally allowed Kazunori Yamauchi and his team to realise that vision with Gran Turismo 7. Best of all, it doesn’t pander to modernity in the slightest, instead delivering thoroughly ’90s game design, only in exquisite detail. The main bulk of the career mode is spent outrunning outwardly slower cars in gameplay more reminiscent of Ridge Racer: Type 4. As the game goes on, the hip hop dies away, leaving guitar solos that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Sega Saturn. Yet it does this all with an abundance of class. It’s playfully silly when it wants to be, yet absolutely serious when the helmet’s on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO