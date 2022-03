NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022-- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company and parent of cancer prevention company Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”), today announced the appointment of Shaun O’Neil to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing diverse corporate operations and commercial activities across the Company and its subsidiaries. Mr. O’Neil has served as PAVmed’s Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Development since joining the Company in 2018. He will serve on the Company’s Executive Committee and as an executive officer pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

