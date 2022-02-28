ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rivals100 DT Will Norman has busy SEC and Pac-12 visit schedule set

Scarlet Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing Will Norman has its advantages. The 2023 IMG...

n.rivals.com

The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

SEC Tournament Schedule, TV, Results

Game 1 (6 p.m.): No. 12 MISSOURI vs. No. 13 OLE MISS, SEC Network. Game 2 (8 p.m.): No. 11 VANDERBILT vs. No. 14 GEORGIA, SEC Network. Game 3 (Noon): No. 8 TEXAS A&M vs. No. 9 FLORIDA, SEC Network. Game 4 (2 p.m.): No. 5 LSU vs. Winner of...
SPORTS
247Sports

Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule, seeding, how to watch

The 2021-22 college basketball regular season is officially in the books and conference tournament season has arrived. The 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is locked in, and the action gets underway Wednesday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The Pac-12 Tournament opens with four first-round matchups on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
KWTX

Baylor basketball Big 12 tournament schedules set

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KWTX) - The Baylor Men’s and Women’s basketball teams are set to compete in the Big 12 tournaments in Kansas City this week. Baylor will hold their first practice on Wednesday. Their first game is on Thursday at 6:03pm against Oklahoma. The Baylor women’s team...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Will Richardson out for Pac-12 Tournament

On Tuesday, Oregon announced they would be without star PG Will Richardson for the Pac-12 Tournament. According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS, later confirmed by the UO Athletic Department, Richardson will miss the Pac-12 Tournament due to a non-COVID illness. Oregon's star point guard played in 30 of Oregon's games this season but missed the season finale against Washington State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Providence Journal

'A brawl': Fight breaks out in stands at Bryant-Wagner basketball game

With less than five minutes left in the NEC championship game between Bryant and Wagner in Smithfield on Tuesday, a fight broke out in the stands the caused a nearly 30-minute delay in action.  The game was paused and both teams left the floor as officials tried to get the situation under control and tried to determine if any players were involved in the fight. Bryant was leading the game 68-32. Bryant went on to win 70-43 and, for...
SMITHFIELD, RI
FOX 4 WFTX

Fort Myers NFL stars D1 Sports Training grand opening

The D1 Sports Training Fort Myers facility, owned by hometown NFL athletes Sammy Watkins and Tre Boston, will offer workout stations, catered food, beverages, D1 challenges, meet and greets and games at their facility's grand opening on March 12.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans sign OLB Harold Landry to $87.5M deal after breakout season

It came as a bit of a surprise to many when the Tennessee Titans opted against using the franchise tag on 25-year-old outside linebacker Harold Landry after he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 with 12 sacks. That decision made more sense by the end of the night Tuesday when NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Titans agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with Landry.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS

