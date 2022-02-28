Olympic shot put champ Valerie Adams retires

Neil and Andrew Simpson added a brilliant bronze to their Winter Paralympic gold and vowed – we’re not finished yet.The Banchory brothers are emerging as two of the faces of the British team in Beijing and followed up their history-making Super-G triumph with Super Combined bronze just 24 hours later.Their victory on Sunday made them the first British men to strike Olympic or Paralympic gold on snow but they weren’t finished there as another searing pair of runs – one in the Super-G, one in the slalom -fired them back onto the podium in the hybrid Super Combined event.The dynamic...

