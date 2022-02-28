Twelve years ago today, Jarome Iginla set up Sidney Crosby for the Golden Goal

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) defeated the Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9), 5-4, Friday night at the Honda Center. Four minutes into the game, Jakob Silfverberg gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead, but Ben Hutton answered two minutes later to tie the game at 1-1. Jonathan Marchessault started the second period with a goal 18 second into the frame, but Nicolas Deslauriers quickly brought the Ducks back to even. Nicolas Roy buried two goals in the span of 3:05 to extend the Vegas lead to 4-2. Later in the second, Michael Amadio scored to increase the Golden Knights' lead to three. Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with two minutes remaining in the second to bring Anaheim back to within two heading into the third. Tory Terry added a power-play goal to cut the Vegas lead to one, but the Golden Knights held on for the 5-4 win.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO