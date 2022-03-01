KDOT to build all proposed noise walls during 69Express construction

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced that it will build all 11 noise walls that were proposed as part of the U.S. 69 Expansion Project, known as 69Express.

A study conducted in the fall of 2021 proposed 11 noise walls between 119th and 151st Streets along U.S. 69 in Overland Park.

KDOT solicited votes from residents and business owners near the proposed noise walls.

Final vote results exceeded requirements for each of the 11 proposed walls.

Mayor Skoog wrote KDOT a letter supporting the noise walls last week.

“We are thankful for the Kansas Department of Transportation’s partnership and investment in U.S. 69 and we look forward to the successful completion of the project,” the letter reads.

To learn more about the study results and noise wall locations, or the 69Express project, please visit 69Express.org.