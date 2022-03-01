ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Morgan Hill, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyCHH_0eRoqNwd00

A man was injured and the suspect was taken into custody after a shooting near Morgan Hill Monday afternoon, according to San Jose police.

Officers say the shooting happened near Monterey Road and Bailey Avenue.

SKY7 was over the scene which showed several police vehicles around a pick-up truck that had all of its doors open on the side of the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0eRoqNwd00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

However, officers say the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police warn drivers that traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Highway for several hours.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Morgan Hill, CA
Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Abc7 News#Sjpd Pio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy