Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has a headache

By Chris Jones
Golf Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN 2017, BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WAS struggling to make short, soft putts. It didn’t take a genius to realize he needed to start sinking them if he wanted to stay on the PGA Tour beyond his rookie season, and he began his typically exhaustive efforts to fix the problem. After experimenting with...

www.golfdigest.com

Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Players 2022: Drunker than most—How a fan crashed a playoff at TPC Sawgrass by jumping into the water at the 17th

Today he’s just a beer guy, but 35 years ago, if Hal Valdes had to guess, it was probably a lot of “Crown or screwdrivers.”. That was the fuel abetting Valdes' decision to take up his buddy’s challenge to jump in the water hazard that surrounds Pete Dye’s “island” 17th green at TPC Sawgrass. It’s arguably the most famous par 3 in the world, the scene of countless memorable triumphs and disasters—Tiger Woods's “better than most” putt, Rickie Fowler’s magic show, Bob Tway’s 12, Sergio’s splash, Brendon Todd’s shank, the Chainsmokers, the list goes on and on.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I’ve never seen that in all years I’ve played’: Pro WD’s, but doesn’t leave

Rory Sabbatini couldn’t play. So instead he worked. In one of the more, we’ll call it, unusual things you’ll see in a professional golf tournament, Sabbatini withdrew with a knee injury after 13 holes from Saturday’s third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, only he quit from playing. He continued to walk with playing partner Anirban Lahiri, rather than hike back to the clubhouse.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Former PGA Tour pro leaves golf behind to become a Deputy Sheriff

Tour players come and go. Some pursue other sports. Some (for example, Gabriela Ruffels) come to golf via a completely different career sport. Few, if any, have gone from PGA tour player to law enforcement. With a best of 9th at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, he may not be the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tennis World Usa

Jason Day’s mom passed away.

Former golf world number one, Jason Day was a late withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he won in 2016 in Florida, after rushing to be with his mother, Adenil “Dening” Day (65), at his home in Ohio where she was living with him. In a moving...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy explains how he changed his diet to cut fat and build muscle

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen (who you can follow on Twitter right here). When Rory McIlroy first burst onto the scene, he had a marvel-like quality about him. He was just a kid, with a...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Rebel Greg Norman pens ‘intense’ PGA Tour warning

Greg Norman has written a strongly-worded letter to Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner. It it, he stated that “this is just the beginning” in his fight to create a breakaway tour funded by the Saudi Arabian government. His proposed Super Golf League was believed to be dead in...
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods wins millions without hitting a ball!

Tiger Woods has not played in a US PGA Tour event in more than a year, but the golf great still won the inaugural Player Impact Program bonus that rewards a player's popularity. The 15-time major champion collects a $8 million top prize!. Woods did not play a single official...
GOLF
People

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Relationship Timeline

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are tying the knot!. The eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has been linked to the pro golfer since 2013, and while the couple has been engaged for nearly 10 years, their wedding is anticipated to take place soon. The couple has shown a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson won't compete in the Players Championship as hiatus continues

Phil Mickelson will not play in next week's Players Championship for the first time since 2003 as his hiatus from competitive golf continues. The PGA Tour released the official field for its flagship event on Friday afternoon and Mickelson was not listed. The six-time major champion has been dealing with blowback from a November interview that went public in February. In that interview, he told golf writer Alan Shipnuck that he recruited lawyers to draft up the rumored Saudi-backed golf league as a leverage play against the PGA Tour, which he referred to as a "dictatorship." He also acknowledged the Saudi government are “scary mother****ers."
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy SNAPS HIS WEDGE as he reaches boiling point at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy reached boiling point on the par-5 12th hole as he was seen snapping his wedge in frustration in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. McIlroy assumed early control of the tournament with a blistering 65 on Thursday but he soon tumbled down the leaderboard with rounds of 72 and 76 on Friday and Saturday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Move over TPC Sawgrass. Here are golf’s best island greens

Contrary to what golf fans might think, Pete Dye did not invent the island green. Actually, it wasn’t even his idea (originally) to incorporate the peninsula concept at TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole. The suggestion came from Dye’s wife and design partner, Alice—and since the Players Championship venue opened in 1980, the one-shotter has become one of golf’s most well-known holes.
GOLF

