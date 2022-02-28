ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Request for Expressions of Interest

Grand Prairie, Texas
Grand Prairie, Texas
 8 days ago

The City of Grand Prairie is seeking a developer to redevelop the Calvary Baptist Church property on Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrLgp_0eRokLxv00

The City of Grand Prairie is seeking a developer to assist in the redevelopment of the Calvary Baptist Church property (totaling approximately 4.72 acres and owned by the LGC) and property fronting Main Street (containing approximately 1.66 acres owned by the city), in front of the newly updated City Hall, and in coordination with the future City Hall “Grand Plaza.”

Calvary Baptist Church is relocating, creating an opportunity for redeveloping the current site. The new City Hall has enabled the city to consolidate operations, which creates an opportunity to redevelop the two buildings fronting Main Street in front of City Hall.

Important Dates:

Pre-submittal conference on Monday, March 14

Proposals are due Monday, April 4, 2022 by 5 p.m.

Additional Requirements and Context:

Request for Expressions of Interest Downtown Grand Prairie Redevelopment Property (PDF)

For additional information contact:

Marty Wieder, AICP

Economic Development Director

972-237-8160

President, Catalyst Commercial

972-999-0081, ext 101

