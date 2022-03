Favour Nerrise, a Black engineering Ph.D. student at Stanford University, wants to graduate 10,000 Black engineering students a year by 2025. There is currently a shortage of Black engineering talent. According to DevColor In Motion, a non-profit that helps companies find Black tech talent, just 5% of developers, engineers, and programmers in the U.S. are Black. Nerrise knows this well: She’s the only Black woman in her 160-person electrical engineering Ph.D. class.

