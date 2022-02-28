Home and Away reveals death aftermath in 19 spoiler pictures

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.

