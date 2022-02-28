ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Home and Away reveals death aftermath in 19 spoiler pictures

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, March 9: Justin shows Alf and Roo the online video. She's...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Legends Of Tomorrow star explains reason for leaving the show

DC's Legends of Tomorrow spoilers follow. DC's Legends of Tomorrow's season seven finale 'Knocked Down, Knocked Up' marked Nick Zano's last episode as a series regular, as he won't be returning if the show is renewed for an eighth season. Zano joined the show in season two as Nate Heywood,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals aftermath of Gray and Kheerat's shock showdown

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has shared a first look at the aftermath of the violent showdown between Kheerat Panesar and Gray Atkins. Tonight’s episode (February 21) began with Kheerat Panesar worried that he might be getting too deep with villain Gray Atkins, but it ended with a violent confrontation that left one of the two men's lives hanging in balance.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares stunning picture with husband Andrew Shue while away from GMA

Amy Robach is having the time of her life while in The Galápagos Islands with husband Andrew Shue, and her latest social media post left fans in absolute awe. The Good Morning America star shared a few pictures from her island adventure while reporting on the diverse wildlife and history of the location for the morning show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal exciting home update - see picture

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are close to moving into their dream property a year after beginning construction on it. The couple have been updating their fans on their joint Instagram account dedicated to their home updates and have often called upon them for advice. WATCH: Mark Wright unveils huge...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star reacts to character's surprising season 19 return

NCIS spoilers for season 18 and 19 follow. NCIS has aired a surprise return for one of the characters after last season's heartbreaking twist. Last year, the beloved procedural saw a time jump to the coronavirus pandemic, where Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) wife Breena (Michelle Pierce) had died after contracting the virus.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours stars respond to news that the show is officially axed

Neighbours is officially reaching its end after 37 seasons entertaining audiences with the adventures and mishaps of Ramsay Street's residents. The devastating news initially came last month when Channel 5 announced it would no longer be airing the soap on TV after this coming summer. With the show's cancellation now official today, the Neighbours cast have been taking to social media to react to the news using the hashtag #CelebratingNeighbours.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, life for the Parata family changes forever as Ari makes a selfless decision. Elsewhere, Ryder's fate is revealed following his disastrous burial challenge, while Logan is rocked by a blast from the past. Here's a full...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away death fears for Ryder Jackson in shock new storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's UK fans will see Ryder Jackson fear for his life next week as his latest internet video stunt goes horribly wrong. Ryder (Lukas Radovich) has been trying to resolve his debt problems by teaming up with Theo Poulos for...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away to reveal Theo Poulos secret in new storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has revealed plans to explore Theo Poulos's past in an upcoming storyline. Leah Patterson's troublesome nephew has been a divisive figure since he joined Summer Bay last year, but the soap has recently started to explore a softer side to his character.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away reveals Theo Poulos's fate after jail fears

Home and Away spoilers follow from Thursday's Australian episodes (February 24), which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Theo Poulos has been left with a criminal record after a bitter feud with Alf Stewart. The troublemaker's latest storyline has seen him forced to face the consequences...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy