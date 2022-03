Oh, it’s time. It’s time. It’s hall of fame time for Big Van Vader. Billed at 6-foot-5 and 450 pounds, the late masked pro-wrestling monster — known outside the squared circle as Leon White — will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1 in Dallas during WrestleMania week, the company announced Monday. He is the second person named to the 2022 class along with The Undertaker.

