The planning and zoning commission was presented with the new edition of the city’s zoning ordinance on Thursday. The commission decided to schedule a special meeting to continue its review of the new ordinance next Thursday. Commission member Jon Boston, who requested the special meeting, said he would like to go through the document section by section. The ordinance, which is more than 200 pages long, was created by consulting firm Kendig Keast Collaborative (KKC) along with city staff and Bolton and Menk.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO