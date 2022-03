It looks like the cast of Yellowstone is enjoying every second of their time together at the 2022 SAG Awards. That includes young actor, Brecken Merrill. If you are anything like us over here at Outsider, then you probably have an unhealthy obsession with Yellowstone. That means you’ve also watched as young Brecken Merrill get involved in all four seasons of the show up until now. He plays Tate Dutton, the defiant and ever-curious son of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), and the grandson of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO