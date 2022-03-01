ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine: 40 mile-long Russian convoy heading to Kyiv twice as long as previously thought

By Liam James
The Independent
 6 days ago

New satellite images reveal that a convoy Russian military vehicles heading to the Ukrainian capital is even longer than previously thought.

The column of military hardware is more than 40 miles long, more than twice the original estimates that it spanned 17 miles, according to satellite imaging firm Maxar Technologies .

The convoy was photographed on Monday approaching Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv , which remained under government control after days under Russian assault.

Hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles were moving in line south towards the capital.

Kyiv came under further bombardment on Monday, with Russian missile attacks destroying a major military radar complex, as fruitless ceasefire talks between the Ukraine government and Moscow took place on the Belarusian border.

Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, too came under heavy fire and Ukrainian officials said possibly dozens of people had been killed, including children.

Senior western officials confirmed on Monday that thermobaric rocket launchers had been seen near major cities, after warnings that the vacuum bombs could be deployed to cause mass civilian casualties.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US claimed Russia carried out a thermobaric attack on Monday. She did not say where.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine after the assault on Kharkiv.

Mr Zelensky said the increase in shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions. He did not offer details of the hourslong talks with Russia but said that Kyiv was not prepared to offer anything “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.

Over the weekend, the Kremlin raised the spectre of nuclear war , announcing that its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers had all been put on high alert.

POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#Submarines#Russian#Ukrainian#Maxar Technologies#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Military
Politics
Place
Country
POLITICS
The Independent

