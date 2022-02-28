ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

FDA approves CTI BioPharma’s bone marrow cancer drug

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) – CTI BioPharma Corp said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves use of Eli Lilly drug for heart failure patients

The FDA approved Eli Lilly's Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the agency said Feb. 24. The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

I-Mab stock falls 8% despite FDA orphan drug status for TJ-CD4B for gastric cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to I-Mab's (IMAB -8.1%) TJ-CD4B to treat gastric cancer including cancer of gastroesophageal junction. TJ-CD4B is part of I-Mab's bispecific antibody pipeline. The therapy is currently undergoing phase 1 trials (NCT04900818) in the U.S. and China in patients with advanced solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal carcinoma.
CANCER
Metro International

FDA approves cancer therapy by J&J, partner Legend Biotech

(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech Corp to treat a type of white blood cell cancer, the U.S. healthcare company said on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision paves the way for Legend’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Cancer#Approved Drug#Bone Marrow#Cti#Cti Biopharma#Reuters#Cti Biopharma Corp#Uttaresh
Healthline

FDA Approves New CAR T Cancer Therapy for Form of Multiple Myeloma

Federal regulators have approved a new CAR T cancer drug as a treatment for certain forms of multiple myeloma. Cancer experts say the approval of cilta-cel will provide more options for people who have not responded successfully to other treatments for multiple myeloma. CAR T treatments use a person’s genetically...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Repurposing FDA-approved drugs may help combat COVID-19

Several FDA-approved drugs—including for type 2 diabetes, hepatitis C and HIV—significantly reduce the ability of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to replicate in human cells, according to new research led by scientists at Penn State. Specifically, the team found that these drugs inhibit certain viral enzymes, called proteases, that are essential for SARS-CoV-2 replication in infected human cells.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Immunocore, Reata, CTI, Gilead and Legend/Janssen

The end of February picked up significantly from early this year for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its PDUFA dates. Read on for more details. Immunocore’s Tebentafusp for Metastatic Uveal Melanoma. Immunocore had a target action date of February 23, 2022 for its Biologics License Application (BLA)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Americans from both sides of the aisle call for FDA to be more transparent after COVID vaccine and drug approvals dramatically boosted the organization's public profile

Americans of all political leanings, gender, race and education levels want medical regulators to show more transparency, a new study finds. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, surveyed Americans on whether they agree with certain statements about the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and transparency in some of its decisions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Editas Gains On Resolution Of CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued another favorable decision to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard involving specific patents for CRISPR/Cas9 editing in human cells. Pending an appeal to the Federal Circuit, this decision ends the U.S. patent interference between the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Karyopharm’s Endometrial Cancer Treatment Hits FDA Roadblock

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., a Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company that develops novel cancer therapies, announced an update on its drug Selinexor. After Karyopharm submitted Phase III data from its SIENDO study on Selinexor, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it was unlikely to support an sNDA (supplemental New Drug Application) approval for the drug.
CANCER
Reuters

FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo

(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the expanded use of its cancer drug Opdivo along with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer. The approval was based on data from a late-stage study...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Bone marrow transplant: What is the impact of chemotherapy on the brain?

More than 50,000 bone marrow-derived stem cell transplants are performed worldwide each year to treat a wide range of conditions, including brain diseases. Before the cells are transplanted, the patients are given chemotherapy to destroy the immune cells and thus prevent the transplanted cells from being rejected by the body. Until now, little was known about the effects of such treatment on the brain. In a new study, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute (Inserm/CNRS/Sorbonne University) and the Institut Pasteur, have looked into this problem. Using an animal model, they discovered how pre-transplant chemotherapy facilitated the replacement of the brain's innate immune cells, the microglia, by other immune cells derived from the transplanted stem cells (macrophages). These results are published in Nature Medicine.
CANCER
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: Global COVID-19 death toll tops 6 million

The worldwide coronavirus death toll reached 6 million early Monday as the pandemic enters its third year, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of 5 a.m. EST Monday, the global death tally was 6,000,097, including 958,621 in the United States – more than any other country, the university reported. Brazil had the second-highest number of deaths with 652,438, followed by India with 515,102, Russia with 349,850 and Mexico with 319,859.
PUBLIC HEALTH

