FDA approves CTI BioPharma’s bone marrow cancer drug

More than 50,000 bone marrow-derived stem cell transplants are performed worldwide each year to treat a wide range of conditions, including brain diseases. Before the cells are transplanted, the patients are given chemotherapy to destroy the immune cells and thus prevent the transplanted cells from being rejected by the body. Until now, little was known about the effects of such treatment on the brain. In a new study, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute (Inserm/CNRS/Sorbonne University) and the Institut Pasteur, have looked into this problem. Using an animal model, they discovered how pre-transplant chemotherapy facilitated the replacement of the brain's innate immune cells, the microglia, by other immune cells derived from the transplanted stem cells (macrophages). These results are published in Nature Medicine.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO