FDA approves CTI BioPharma’s bone marrow cancer drug

Drugs cleared for treating diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hepatitis C and HIV may stop the Delta variant of COVID-19 from replicating in, or infecting and spreading in, human cells, an analysis published Friday by Communications Biology found.
The FDA approved Eli Lilly's Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the agency said Feb. 24. The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to I-Mab's (IMAB -8.1%) TJ-CD4B to treat gastric cancer including cancer of gastroesophageal junction. TJ-CD4B is part of I-Mab's bispecific antibody pipeline. The therapy is currently undergoing phase 1 trials (NCT04900818) in the U.S. and China in patients with advanced solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal carcinoma.
(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech Corp to treat a type of white blood cell cancer, the U.S. healthcare company said on Monday.
(Reuters) -The U.S health regulator has declined to approve Gilead Sciences' injectable drug for the treatment of HIV-1 infection over concerns related to the vials meant for the drug, the company said on Tuesday.
Federal regulators have approved a new CAR T cancer drug as a treatment for certain forms of multiple myeloma. Cancer experts say the approval of cilta-cel will provide more options for people who have not responded successfully to other treatments for multiple myeloma.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review date of TG Therapeutics' (TGTX -5.3%) applications seeking approval of ublituximab plus UKONIQ (umbralisib) to treat patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) to June 25. The FDA notified the company that the updated overall survival...
Several FDA-approved drugs—including for type 2 diabetes, hepatitis C and HIV—significantly reduce the ability of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to replicate in human cells, according to new research led by scientists at Penn State. Specifically, the team found that these drugs inhibit certain viral enzymes, called proteases, that are essential for SARS-CoV-2 replication in infected human cells.
The end of February picked up significantly from early this year for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its PDUFA dates. Read on for more details. Immunocore's Tebentafusp for Metastatic Uveal Melanoma. Immunocore had a target action date of February 23, 2022 for its Biologics License Application (BLA)
We are initiating with CTI BioPharma with a buy rating with a TP of USD 7.6 if pacritinib is approved.
Americans of all political leanings, gender, race and education levels want medical regulators to show more transparency, a new study finds. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, surveyed Americans on whether they agree with certain statements about the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and transparency in some of its decisions.
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Editas Gains On Resolution Of CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued another favorable decision to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard involving specific patents for CRISPR/Cas9 editing in human cells. Pending an appeal to the Federal Circuit, this decision ends the U.S. patent interference between the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad.
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., a Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company that develops novel cancer therapies, announced an update on its drug Selinexor. After Karyopharm submitted Phase III data from its SIENDO study on Selinexor, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it was unlikely to support an sNDA (supplemental New Drug Application) approval for the drug.
CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Monday marked the 41st day of the 2022 Legislative Session. During floor session, the House passed several bills, one of which was House Bill 4631. This bill establishes a bone marrow and peripheral blood stem donation awareness program and directs the Bureau for Public Health
(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the expanded use of its cancer drug Opdivo along with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer.
More than 50,000 bone marrow-derived stem cell transplants are performed worldwide each year to treat a wide range of conditions, including brain diseases. Before the cells are transplanted, the patients are given chemotherapy to destroy the immune cells and thus prevent the transplanted cells from being rejected by the body. Until now, little was known about the effects of such treatment on the brain. In a new study, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute (Inserm/CNRS/Sorbonne University) and the Institut Pasteur, have looked into this problem. Using an animal model, they discovered how pre-transplant chemotherapy facilitated the replacement of the brain's innate immune cells, the microglia, by other immune cells derived from the transplanted stem cells (macrophages). These results are published in Nature Medicine.
The worldwide coronavirus death toll reached 6 million early Monday as the pandemic enters its third year, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of 5 a.m. EST Monday, the global death tally was 6,000,097, including 958,621 in the United States – more than any other country, the university reported. Brazil had the second-highest number of deaths with 652,438, followed by India with 515,102, Russia with 349,850 and Mexico with 319,859.
