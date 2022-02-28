ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards officially sign Tomas Satoransky

 6 days ago
The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Tomas Satoransky. He was waived by San Antonio on February 26. Satoransky (6-7, 210) returns to the Wizards, where he spent the first three seasons of his NBA career (2016-19) and was originally drafted by the team in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

As expected, the Wizards have signed Tomas Satoransky, the team announced. – 5:48 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Tomas Satoransky signing is now official, the Wizards announce. – 5:48 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Once Tomas Satoransky is fully integrated, I could see Raul Neto sliding to backup shooting guard and either Ish Smith or Sato could start

Wizards may or may not make the play-in tournament, but they should at least have some entertaining lineups and competitive games – 3:58 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Tomas Satoransky reportedly returning to Washington Wizards sportando.basketball/en/tomas-sator…1:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Tomas Satoransky… is back. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…12:43 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

With Tomas Satoransky, the Wizards could now roll out some giant lineups:

PG Satoransky (6-7)

SG Kispert (6-7)

SF Avdija (6-9) or Hachimura (6-8)

PF Kuzma (6-10)

C Porzingis (7-3) – 12:41 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

I really liked the idea of Wizards getting Tomas Satoransky at the trade deadline to help develop their young players

They got Ish Smith instead which works in the same vein, but now Tommy Sheppard gets the best of both worlds bringing back his beloved second round pick – 12:31 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Tomas Satoransky was out of the rotation with the Pelicans so good to see him making his Spurs debut, fitting it comes against the Wizards – 7:28 PM

Paul Garcia: The Spurs have officially waived Tomas Satoransky. Once he clears waivers, he’s expected to sign with the Wizards Woj reported. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / February 26, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 26, 2022

Lukas Kuba: Tomas Satoransky says he will be open to offers from European teams this summer. (Source: Interview with Satoransky on Nova Sport’s NBA Triple show) -via Twitter / January 4, 2022

