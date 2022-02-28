Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Mia Thornton Announces She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s newest cast member Mia Thornton shared on Instagram that she was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Thornton posted a photo in which she says was around the time when she received the call from the doctor with her diagnosis telling her to go to the Johns Hopkins Cancer Center. The post was captioned with the story explaining the situation and even how her husband felt.

“I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me,” said the entrepreneur and reality star. “I am working with a phenomenal team of physicians and I appreciate the outpouring of support. I have not been diagnosed as yet so please keep me in prayer.”

“I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered.”

While she didn’t specify the details of the type of cancer or the stage, she’s been undergoing treatment from various specialists and is being positive.

