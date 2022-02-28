ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Disagreements can happen without vilification

By Ken Humberston
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZhBW_0eRoXgyv00 Former Clackamas County commissioner: We do not have to look outside of our own county to see dangerous political rhetoric.

Unfortunately, we do not have to look outside of our own county to see, firsthand, the problem with dangerous and irresponsible political rhetoric being advanced by elected leaders. Clackamas County Commissioner Tootie Smith has used the pulpit the voters gave her to consistently spread misinformation about COVID-19, and Commissioner Mark Shull is such a prodigious spreader of hateful speech and misinformation that he is facing a recall effort.

Many hoped that Jan. 6 would have caused elected officials at every level to rethink violent rhetoric and the demonization of political opponents, but that was not the case. Will the Jan. 13 takeover of a Clackamas County Board of Commissioners meeting by protesters echoing many of the same refrains as those two commissioners instill a sense of responsibility and drive home the point that the words of our elected officials matter? I hope so. It may be naïve to think that, in the heat of an election season, we can cool the rhetoric, but we must, on all sides, move away from extremist language and deliberate misinformation.

We must stop using that rhetoric ourselves to cast political opponents as the "others," and we must stop rewarding politicians that use such language in order to make base appeals to voters. We must also do more as a society to try and address online hate speech and misinformation while still protecting free speech and respecting differing viewpoints. Social media platforms have long been pressured to address this issue and, while they have taken some proactive steps, the problem persists. Now, Congress may inadvertently make the task even more difficult should they pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992). A bill designed to regulate big tech, the legislation requires that major platforms not discriminate among "similarly situated business users." This could prevent platforms like Facebook or YouTube from removing or downranking hate speech, conspiracy theorists or insurrectionist speech (such as Alex Jones' Infowars or Parler) because doing so would "discriminate" against their apps. I think most agree that big tech should be regulated, but I also think that most of us would be rightly concerned about tying platforms' hands against hate speech and disinformation.

I hope Congress ensures that efforts to regulate the technology industry to not allow for easier proliferation of online hate and misinformation. I hope elected officials take their role as servants of all of their constituents seriously and exercise prudence in the language they use, and I hope all of us do our part to turn down the volume and find ways to disagree politically without the need to vilify those with whom we disagree.

Ken Humberston is a former Clackamas County commissioner.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year. The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Canby Herald

Legislative chambers approve watersports bill

The bill would ban wakesurfing in the Newberg Pool and impose a 5,500-pound weight limit on towed watersport boats. This story was updated from its original version. An amended version of a bill to impose further restrictions on watersports in the Newberg Pool portion of the Willamette River has passed the Oregon House of Representatives and received concurrence in the Senate. This means that it only needs Gov Kate Brown's signature to be signed into law. The original version of the bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the Senate Feb. 17, stipulated that wakeboarding, waterskiing and water-tubing boats must...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon Governor: 'We have to move quickly' on jobs plan, housing

Brown and leaders weigh in after 2022 legislative session ends early, spends $1.5 billion more for programs. Now that Oregon lawmakers have approved an additional $1.5 billion for spending on priorities such as job training, housing and child care, Gov. Kate Brown says it's time for state agencies to get that money out to where it is needed now.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Legislature's last gasps as 2022 session nears end

Signs the Legislature was coming into the final days of its 'short session' could be seen in the committee calendars. Broken tail lights, Russian vodka, the Great Resignation, overtime pay, and a machine speed-reading a 193-page budget bill were pieces of a hyperactive Tuesday as the Legislature hit the final week of the 2022 session.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Votes near for overtime agriculture bill

The controversial farm work bill clears a critical Oregon legislative committee on a party-line vote. A bill that would end Oregon's agricultural overtime exemption will be voted on by the full House and Senate after passing a final legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved House Bill...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues.The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1. With the 35-day session now past the mid-point, is there time for legislation to take flight? "We've got enough runway," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. How and when the culling is done is crucial to keeping at least two-thirds of lawmakers inside the Capitol...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Canby Herald

Sen. Merkley reacts to invasion of Ukraine

The Oregon lawmaker serves on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and has a background in foreign affairs.U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had launched a military operation invading Ukraine. "Russia today is not only attacking Ukraine, it is attacking the very foundations of the international order," Merkley said. "Those laws and norms were put in place after World War II to prevent the world from once again facing the devastation of global conflict, to prevent maps from being redrawn by...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

City seeks board, commission members

Canby has an active board, committee and commission base that helps the city prioritize and plan projects. Ever wondered why the city spends money on specific programming? Or, perhaps, you're more interested in seeing crosswalks installed to ensure safety in the community? Could it be you've always wanted to celebrate Canby's history?
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Legislature considers regulating marijuana growing water

The bill also would criminalize pumping groundwater to irrigate illegal cannabis without a water right. Oregon regulators would gain new authority over water hauling under a bill aimed at fighting illegal marijuana production. Companies that sell and haul water would face new record-keeping requirements under House Bill 4061, as well...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vilification
Canby Herald

Opinion: Libra Forde for Clackamas County commissioner

Jenny Koll: Candidate knows challenges we face - wildfires, public safety, secure housing, access to public transportationI am enthusiastic about Libra Forde running for Clackamas County Commissioner Position #2. When I think about the kind of leader who will help in improving the quality of life for all Clackamas County residents, Libra is the one to lead this charge. Libra lives in a small town and personally knows the challenges that we face in today's world — wildfires, public safety, secure housing, access to public transportation and strengthening our local economy. Libra approaches policies with a holistic viewpoint based...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Our Opinion: Oregonians deserve safer neighborhoods

GOP legislative leaders will put the focus on law enforcement spending during this session.Early in the morning on Sept. 24 last year, Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez walked into the Silver Dollar Pizza Co. after finishing his shift at McMenamins Blue Moon Tavern and Grill in Northwest Portland. Shortly after, he was fatally shot by a stray bullet. In January 2021, Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentence of Melvin Tillman, serving a sentence for burglary. Before the end of the year, a judge had issued an arrest warrant for more crimes committed by Tillman following his early release by the governor....
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Our Opinion: Meeting the challenge, building robust recovery for all Oregonians

The agenda for the 2022 legislative session focuses on small businesses, the housing crisis and supporting schools.Over the last two years, working people have kept Oregon and the rest of the country up and running, making sacrifices in the face of much uncertainty. But during the pandemic, it's the wealthiest families in the U.S. who have doubled their wealth, benefiting while working families have struggled. Oregon's State Legislature is a "citizen legislature." The 90 people who serve as state legislators are also your neighbors in communities all across the state. We come from working families, we own and operate...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
34
Followers
954
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy