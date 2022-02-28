ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson High School junior picked for Rose Festival Court

By Raymond Rendleman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOBTA_0eRoXagZ00 Isabella Ellsworth will be first student rep from new school named for first African American justice on Oregon Supreme Court.

A junior from Nelson High School on Feb. 28 was named the princess for the 2022 Rose Festival Court's Metro East area.

Isabella Ellsworth, who will receive a $3,500 scholarship for being a princess, is among the first class of students to attend classes inside the North Clackamas School District's newly constructed building, the first high school in Oregon to be named after an African American woman. Adrienne C. Nelson High School was named after the first African American justice on the Oregon Supreme Court.

Ellsworth was hoping to be Nelson's first Rose Festival princess to encourage girls in years to come to participate.

"In addition, the city of Happy Valley is a growing community that is full of generous and supportive people, and I would love to represent them," she said.

Metro West Princess Jenny Duan, a senior, was also the first student from Jesuit High School to be named to the Rose Festival Court this year.

A member of the new school's softball team, Ellsworth is an active volunteer as a member of the Scrub Club, National Honor Society, Key Club and Nelson Student Council. During middle school she served on the Peer Assurance Crew to help sixth graders on their first day; she repeated the task in helping freshmen on their first day of school at the beginning of the current school year.

Ellsworth is currently tutoring a third grader. She's been volunteering since her sophomore year for PDX Concierge, an organization that shops and delivers groceries for the elderly and immune-compromised.

Ellsworth's favorite event is the Rose Festival's Junior Parade.

"My aunt and uncle participated, my mother marched in her school band, and finally, it was my turn. I was so proud to continue our family legacy," she said.

After graduation from high school, Ellsworth plans to attend a four-year university to become a pediatric nurse or a sports broadcaster.

As a princess, she is eligible to become the Rose Festival's queen, which will be chosen on June 10.

