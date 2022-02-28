Reps. Prusak, Power, Williams won't seek re-election

Three House Democrats announce they won't run after the failure of a proposed legislative salary increase.

Three Oregon House Democrats announced today they would not seek reelection in November, as first reported by Willamette Week.

In a joint announcement, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000 annually.

Their announcement came shortly after the failure of Senate Bill 1566 — which would have doubled the pay for lawmakers in Salem — and just over a week before the deadline to file to run in May's primary. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

"The work of the Oregon Legislature was once part-time, it is not anymore," the representatives stated. "Balancing our work, multiple day jobs, families and our service has become unsustainable. How much of a check on power can we be if we earn a base salary of less than $33,000 a year?"

Power is an environmental lawyer who has served since her election in 2016. Prusak, a nurse practitioner, and Williams, a social worker, were both elected to their first terms in 2018.

"Seeing the hardships that families faced in our professional lives convinced us to run for office knowing these families deserved voices in our state government," they stated. "We are honored to have been chosen to serve as those voices."

Prusak, whose district also includes Tualatin and Durham, said her decision was partly motivated by the need to make a statement about how the Legislature's current workload isn't sustainable for working people.

"The idea that we could have potentially passed policy that would show respect to the work that we do here, we were all willing to stay and fight — and now we need to make a statement that we can't keep balancing this," Prusak told Pamplin Media Group. "What should be a citizen Legislature has historically been picked from a small pool of wealthy or retired applicants, and those of us who really want to make change and actually do work, going into your fifth and sixth year, it's hard to continue to balance it."

Prusak said during legislative sessions, she would see patients Friday, Saturday and Sunday, meaning between legislative duties and nursing, she never had a day off.

"If this had passed, it would have allowed people who work to not work while we're in a long session and, in the interim, when you're not doing legislative days, you're preparing for the short session," she said.

Prusak said she's not sure if she will run for any other elected office in the future.

"I'm open to all possibilities, but right now my goal is to focus on how I can support nurses and continue to advocate for access to healthcare," she said.

Prusak, Power and Williams will leave their posts at the Capitol hoping that the system will change to accommodate working legislators.

"We continue to perpetuate systems that leave Black, Indigenous, Latinx and women legislators behind. Most people cannot afford to even consider this job," they said in the statement. "This service is not what our state deserves. If this system is built for the financially well-off or the retired, will it ever work for you? What interests does this current structure serve?

"While we may not have succeeded this session in passing a livable legislative wage, we are proud of our work on behalf of those with whom we serve and those who will come after us. These systems must change for Oregon to work for everyone."

Power and Williams did not immediately return requests for comment.

On Monday, shortly after Prusak's announcement, West Linn Mayor Jules Walters said in a Facebook post that she planned to run for the District 37 seat — and Prusak had endorsed her. Republican Aeric Estep has also announced a campaign for the seat.

Two Republicans, James Born and Britt Storkson, have registered in the race for House District 52, where Williams currently serves.

According to records from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, no one has yet filed to run for House District 41, Power's seat in Southeast Portland and Milwaukie.

