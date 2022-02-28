ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reps. Prusak, Power, Williams won't seek re-election

By Holly Bartholomew
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUQlr_0eRoXVDo00 Three House Democrats announce they won't run after the failure of a proposed legislative salary increase.

Three Oregon House Democrats announced today they would not seek reelection in November, as first reported by Willamette Week.

In a joint announcement, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000 annually.

Their announcement came shortly after the failure of Senate Bill 1566 — which would have doubled the pay for lawmakers in Salem — and just over a week before the deadline to file to run in May's primary. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

"The work of the Oregon Legislature was once part-time, it is not anymore," the representatives stated. "Balancing our work, multiple day jobs, families and our service has become unsustainable. How much of a check on power can we be if we earn a base salary of less than $33,000 a year?"

Power is an environmental lawyer who has served since her election in 2016. Prusak, a nurse practitioner, and Williams, a social worker, were both elected to their first terms in 2018.

"Seeing the hardships that families faced in our professional lives convinced us to run for office knowing these families deserved voices in our state government," they stated. "We are honored to have been chosen to serve as those voices."

Prusak, whose district also includes Tualatin and Durham, said her decision was partly motivated by the need to make a statement about how the Legislature's current workload isn't sustainable for working people.

"The idea that we could have potentially passed policy that would show respect to the work that we do here, we were all willing to stay and fight — and now we need to make a statement that we can't keep balancing this," Prusak told Pamplin Media Group. "What should be a citizen Legislature has historically been picked from a small pool of wealthy or retired applicants, and those of us who really want to make change and actually do work, going into your fifth and sixth year, it's hard to continue to balance it."

Prusak said during legislative sessions, she would see patients Friday, Saturday and Sunday, meaning between legislative duties and nursing, she never had a day off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wntbm_0eRoXVDo00 "If this had passed, it would have allowed people who work to not work while we're in a long session and, in the interim, when you're not doing legislative days, you're preparing for the short session," she said.

Prusak said she's not sure if she will run for any other elected office in the future.

"I'm open to all possibilities, but right now my goal is to focus on how I can support nurses and continue to advocate for access to healthcare," she said.

Prusak, Power and Williams will leave their posts at the Capitol hoping that the system will change to accommodate working legislators.

"We continue to perpetuate systems that leave Black, Indigenous, Latinx and women legislators behind. Most people cannot afford to even consider this job," they said in the statement. "This service is not what our state deserves. If this system is built for the financially well-off or the retired, will it ever work for you? What interests does this current structure serve?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hEG6_0eRoXVDo00 "While we may not have succeeded this session in passing a livable legislative wage, we are proud of our work on behalf of those with whom we serve and those who will come after us. These systems must change for Oregon to work for everyone."

Power and Williams did not immediately return requests for comment.

On Monday, shortly after Prusak's announcement, West Linn Mayor Jules Walters said in a Facebook post that she planned to run for the District 37 seat — and Prusak had endorsed her. Republican Aeric Estep has also announced a campaign for the seat.

Two Republicans, James Born and Britt Storkson, have registered in the race for House District 52, where Williams currently serves.

According to records from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, no one has yet filed to run for House District 41, Power's seat in Southeast Portland and Milwaukie.

Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba files for state representative

Rep. Karin Power vacating the seat that she has held since 2017, sending candidates scrambling for Democratic nominationMilwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba announced March 4 that he'll run for the Democratic Party nomination to the Oregon House district being vacated by the incumbent since 2017. In a joint announcement last month, Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon Governor: 'We have to move quickly' on jobs plan, housing

Brown and leaders weigh in after 2022 legislative session ends early, spends $1.5 billion more for programs.Now that Oregon lawmakers have approved an additional $1.5 billion for spending on priorities such as job training, housing and child care, Gov. Kate Brown says it's time for state agencies to get that money out to where it is needed now. The Democratic chief executive spoke to reporters virtually on Friday after the Legislature wrapped up its 2022 session and fulfilled all her major priorities. Among them were $200 million for Future Ready Oregon, a new effort to train would-be workers for future...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Legislative chambers approve watersports bill

The bill would ban wakesurfing in the Newberg Pool and impose a 5,500-pound weight limit on towed watersport boats. This story was updated from its original version. An amended version of a bill to impose further restrictions on watersports in the Newberg Pool portion of the Willamette River has passed the Oregon House of Representatives and received concurrence in the Senate. This means that it only needs Gov Kate Brown's signature to be signed into law. The original version of the bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the Senate Feb. 17, stipulated that wakeboarding, waterskiing and water-tubing boats must...
NEWBERG, OR
Clackamas Review

Gov. Brown praises approval of her job training plan

Future Ready Oregon, with its $200 million price tag, clears the House as the 2022 session winds down.Gov. Kate Brown has praised legislative approval of her $200 million job training plan known as Future Ready Oregon. The plan in Senate Bill 1545 focuses on future jobs in health care, construction and manufacturing, and training for people who often have been left behind in past economic recoveries. It was developed by the Governor's Racial Justice Council — which Brown formed in the aftermath of the 2020 national protests following the murder of George Floyd by a now-former Minneapolis police officer...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Oregon House votes to end farmworker overtime exemption

The bill faces opposition from farm owners and still needs a vote in the Oregon Senate.After an emotional three-hour debate, the Oregon House voted 37-23 on Tuesday, March 1, to end the state's agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages. The measure is awaiting a vote in the Senate. The overtime exemption would be phased out over five years under House Bill 4002, and tax credits would cover some of the higher wages paid by farmers. But critics claimed those provisions won't prevent the inevitable loss of family farms. "They could be the nail in the coffin for farmers who can't...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Milwaukie officials to be commended for methane ban

Miriam Garcia: The whole state should follow city's example in banning natural gas from new constructionRequiring clean energy sources in new construction won't impact existing homes and is a critical piece of stopping climate change, as City Council members explained in the recent news article "Milwaukie natural gas ban regroups after 'scare tactics.'" Who's against this common-sense policy? Fossil-fuel and real-estate industry representatives are resistant to changes that might (or might not) impact their own bottom lines. They pay lip service to the idea of reducing carbon emissions, yet favor slow-moving, inadequate half-measures that will not save any of us,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Disagreements can happen without vilification

Former Clackamas County commissioner: We do not have to look outside of our own county to see dangerous political rhetoric.Unfortunately, we do not have to look outside of our own county to see, firsthand, the problem with dangerous and irresponsible political rhetoric being advanced by elected leaders. Clackamas County Commissioner Tootie Smith has used the pulpit the voters gave her to consistently spread misinformation about COVID-19, and Commissioner Mark Shull is such a prodigious spreader of hateful speech and misinformation that he is facing a recall effort. Many hoped that Jan. 6 would have caused elected officials at every...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon revises timeline, will lift mask mandate March 12

Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over. Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week. Gov. Kate Brown said Monday, Feb. 28, that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population. The announcement is the third time in the past...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamas free clinic underscores need for reform

Gary Sinnen: Our health care 'system' leaves significant numbers of our citizens unable to access care.Thank you for last month's wonderful article in the "Neighbors" section about Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine. It was heartwarming to read about the lifesaving benefits these health care heroes and their supporters bring to the medically underserved in our community, and also know what they are doing to help train the next generation of medical service providers. The article also underscores how government medical programs fail to fill the gaps in our private-market employer-based health care "system" that leaves significant numbers of our citizens —...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon needs a public accounting of its climate risk

Nancy Friel: Making the state Treasury's investments transparent will provide information citizens need.I support the passage of HB 4115, the Treasury Transparency Bill, which if passed will impact retirees and communities across the state. Frightening extreme weather events have focused my attention on how Oregon is addressing climate change. The bad news: Of the $140 billion Treasury funds, a majority of which are PERS funds, an unknown portion are invested in fossil fuels. HB 4115 will require an annual public accounting of investments and a climate-risk assessment conducted by the Treasury. As a retiree, I know that PERS members rely...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Votes near for overtime agriculture bill

The controversial farm work bill clears a critical Oregon legislative committee on a party-line vote. A bill that would end Oregon's agricultural overtime exemption will be voted on by the full House and Senate after passing a final legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved House Bill 4002 in a 6-4 party line vote on Thursday, Feb. 24, after updating it with a new multi-tiered tax credit system for farmers. "I truly believe it was the best approach we could get," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, the committee's co-chair. "I think we all want the best thing...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues.The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1. With the 35-day session now past the mid-point, is there time for legislation to take flight? "We've got enough runway," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. How and when the culling is done is crucial to keeping at least two-thirds of lawmakers inside the Capitol...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Catherine McMullen endorsed by Oregon's first female governor

Former Gov. Barbara Roberts supports West Linn resident's bid for Clackamas County clerkCatherine McMullen of West Linn has been endorsed in her campaign to be Clackamas County's next clerk by former Gov. Barbara Roberts, who in 1990 became the first woman to be elected governor in Oregon history. Roberts — who championed equal rights for women, gay people and those with disabilities during her tenures as Secretary of State and a member of the Oregon House — commended McMullen on her voter outreach and education efforts. "I trust Catherine to be my clerk and head election official," Roberts, a Lake...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregonians sour on legislative hope despite sweet economic news

Survey shows more pessimism than a decade ago when unemployment was higher amid the recovery to the Great RecessionIt's a paradox. The state Legislature is awash in cash. Oregon's COVID cases are among the lowest in the nation. And yet just 31% of Oregonians are optimistic that the short session of the Legislature underway now will make significant progress on the key issues facing Oregon. That sour outlook, reflected in a survey of 1,400 Oregonians by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, is a flip from a decade ago, when just 31% of Oregonians were pessimistic about the Legislature's ability...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Letter: Jamie McLeod-Skinner for 5th Congressional District

John S. Keyser is president emeritus of Clackamas Community College (1985-2001).Please join me in voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the newly-expanded Oregon's 5th Congressional District. Jamie is running against Kurt Schrader in the Democratic primary election this May. Jamie is our best choice because of her experience in urban, suburban and rural settings, her tireless work habits and her pragmatic approach to solving our toughest problems. A small business owner, engineer and attorney, Jamie will work to strengthen our communities and protect our natural resources. I am very impressed with her ideas and leadership profile. With the large donations he...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie natural gas ban proposal regroups after 'scare tactics'

Mayor pledges to bring back resolution for new construction to be powered only with electric"Don't worry if you have natural gas right now," said City Councilor Kathy Hyzy, addressing Milwaukie citizens concerned that a proposed ban on natural gas in new construction would affect their ability to heat their homes. "This is a critical piece of stopping climate change," Mayor Mark Gamba said. "Between the ice storm, the heat dome, the fires, smoke — those are a kind, gentle version of what we're looking at if we should do nothing going forward, and methane is a big part of that."...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Hao Nguyen announces candidacy for House District 48

East Portland educator, youth advocate running to represent Happy Valley, Damascus and Sandy in state legislature. Educator, youth advocate and David Douglas School Board member Hoa Nguyen will run in the May 17 Democratic primary to serve as state representative for House District 48. The newly drawn district includes portions...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Senate passes wake sports bill almost unanimously

The legislation that would ban wake surfing in the Newberg Pool, among other provisions, is headed to the House.  By a near unanimous vote of 22-1, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that would ban wake surfing and further limit activities like wakeboarding and waterskiing on the Newberg Pool portion of the Willamette River Thursday, Feb. 16. If enacted, the bill essentially would require that wakeboarding, waterskiing and water-tubing boats weigh less than 5,000 pounds. It also would ban wake surfing entirely, expand the Newberg Pool zone, which is roughly from Newberg to West Linn, so that it runs...
NEWBERG, OR
Clackamas Review

Kristof cannot run for Oregon governor, Supreme Court rules

UPDATE: The former New York Times columnist says he accepts the ruling and will not challenge it.The Oregon Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, Feb. 17, that former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is not eligible to run for governor. The court posted a ruling on its website around 8 a.m. that said Kristof does not meet the residency requirement in the Oregon Constitution. The state constitution says candidates for governor must be a resident of the state for three year before the election they could win. The court upheld a January ruling by Secretary of State Shemia...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Clackamas watershed councils expand partnership amid funding cuts

Conservation district rebounding after 92% slash of grant funding for 10 groups in county. Following major capital investments that forced the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District to drastically cut back its funding of local watershed councils, officials identified collaborative pathways toward environmental stewardship that have strengthened amid challenging financial circumstances.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
