Oregon Nurses Association names new executive director

Anne Tan Piazza will lead the 15,000-member organization, which is headquartered in Tualatin.

The Oregon Nurses Association announced Monday that it has hired Anne Tan Piazza as its new executive director following an eight-month search.

Piazza, who begins her new position April 4, will represent the association's more than 15,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals across Oregon.

"Anne comes to ONA with a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing nurses in the Pacific Northwest, and across the country, that could only be achieved through her many, many years of leadership at WSNA," Lynda Pond, president of the ONA board of directors and a registered nurse, stated in a news release.

Piazza has worked for the Washington State Nurses Association for almost 25 years, spending 16 years as an executive leader of the union and professional association. Her roles with the association have included those of lobbyist, director of governmental affairs and communications, assistant executive director and, most recently, labor and operations executive officer.

Currently a Seattle resident, Piazza will also be the first woman of color to lead Oregon's largest nurses union and professional association — which is headquartered in Tualatin — and brings a long history of working with communities of color to the role.

In addition, she serves on the American Federation of Teachers Asian American Pacific Islander Task Force, led the nurses association's diversity, equity and inclusion staff and member initiatives, and was the first minority and non-governmental public health president for the Washington State Public Health Association.

"The opportunity to serve as the executive director at ONA allows me to apply my passion for the labor movement and social justice with my experiences at WSNA and make a bigger impact," Piazza said. "Just as I have fiercely represented the registered nurses in Washington state on the frontlines of health care, leading ONA and advocating for the nurses on the frontlines in Oregon is a challenge and fight that I am passionate about and will be privileged to take on."