ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Reps. Prusak, Power, Williams won't seek re-election

By Holly Bartholomew
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUQlr_0eRoW0nT00 Three House Democrats announce they won't run after the failure of a proposed legislative salary increase.

Three Oregon House Democrats announced today they would not seek reelection in November, as first reported by Willamette Week.

In a joint announcement, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000 annually.

Their announcement came shortly after the failure of Senate Bill 1566 — which would have doubled the pay for lawmakers in Salem — and just over a week before the deadline to file to run in May's primary. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

"The work of the Oregon Legislature was once part-time, it is not anymore," the representatives stated. "Balancing our work, multiple day jobs, families and our service has become unsustainable. How much of a check on power can we be if we earn a base salary of less than $33,000 a year?"

Power is an environmental lawyer who has served since her election in 2016. Prusak, a nurse practitioner, and Williams, a social worker, were both elected to their first terms in 2018.

"Seeing the hardships that families faced in our professional lives convinced us to run for office knowing these families deserved voices in our state government," they stated. "We are honored to have been chosen to serve as those voices."

Prusak, whose district also includes Tualatin and Durham, said her decision was partly motivated by the need to make a statement about how the Legislature's current workload isn't sustainable for working people.

"The idea that we could have potentially passed policy that would show respect to the work that we do here, we were all willing to stay and fight — and now we need to make a statement that we can't keep balancing this," Prusak told Pamplin Media Group. "What should be a citizen Legislature has historically been picked from a small pool of wealthy or retired applicants, and those of us who really want to make change and actually do work, going into your fifth and sixth year, it's hard to continue to balance it."

Prusak said during legislative sessions, she would see patients Friday, Saturday and Sunday, meaning between legislative duties and nursing, she never had a day off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wntbm_0eRoW0nT00 "If this had passed, it would have allowed people who work to not work while we're in a long session and, in the interim, when you're not doing legislative days, you're preparing for the short session," she said.

Prusak said she's not sure if she will run for any other elected office in the future.

"I'm open to all possibilities, but right now my goal is to focus on how I can support nurses and continue to advocate for access to healthcare," she said.

Prusak, Power and Williams will leave their posts at the Capitol hoping that the system will change to accommodate working legislators.

"We continue to perpetuate systems that leave Black, Indigenous, Latinx and women legislators behind. Most people cannot afford to even consider this job," they said in the statement. "This service is not what our state deserves. If this system is built for the financially well-off or the retired, will it ever work for you? What interests does this current structure serve?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hEG6_0eRoW0nT00 "While we may not have succeeded this session in passing a livable legislative wage, we are proud of our work on behalf of those with whom we serve and those who will come after us. These systems must change for Oregon to work for everyone."

Power and Williams did not immediately return requests for comment.

On Monday, shortly after Prusak's announcement, West Linn Mayor Jules Walters said in a Facebook post that she planned to run for the District 37 seat — and Prusak had endorsed her. Republican Aeric Estep has also announced a campaign for the seat.

Two Republicans, James Born and Britt Storkson, have registered in the race for House District 52, where Williams currently serves.

According to records from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, no one has yet filed to run for House District 41, Power's seat in Southeast Portland and Milwaukie.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon Governor: 'We have to move quickly' on jobs plan, housing

Brown and leaders weigh in after 2022 legislative session ends early, spends $1.5 billion more for programs. Now that Oregon lawmakers have approved an additional $1.5 billion for spending on priorities such as job training, housing and child care, Gov. Kate Brown says it's time for state agencies to get that money out to where it is needed now.
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Farmworker overtime bill passes Legislature

The controversial bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature or veto as 2022 session winds down.SALEM — The Oregon Senate has approved a bill passed Tuesday by the House to end the agricultural overtime exemption, sinking attempts at compromise sought by farm organizations. House Bill 4002, which passed the Senate 17-10 on March 3, phases out the overtime exemption over five years while providing tax credits to temporarily compensate farmers for higher labors costs. "Oregon's agricultural workers should not be excluded from the same protections afforded to other workers," said Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Milwaukie. The bill now...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year.The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by the Senate 22-5 after a brief discussion during which no objections against the legislation were raised. Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year after a year of talks mediated by the office of Gov. Kate Brown, who convened the panel in 2020 to avoid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williams, OR
West Linn, OR
Government
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
West Linn Tidings

Oregon House votes to end farmworker overtime exemption

The bill faces opposition from farm owners and still needs a vote in the Oregon Senate.After an emotional three-hour debate, the Oregon House voted 37-23 on Tuesday, March 1, to end the state's agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages. The measure is awaiting a vote in the Senate. The overtime exemption would be phased out over five years under House Bill 4002, and tax credits would cover some of the higher wages paid by farmers. But critics claimed those provisions won't prevent the inevitable loss of family farms. "They could be the nail in the coffin for farmers who can't...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Mayor Jules Walters to run for Oregon House seat

Walters announces candidacy after Rep. Rachel Prusak opts against seeking re-election.West Linn Mayor Jules Walters announced her candidacy for Oregon House District 37 Monday, Feb. 28. Her announcement came only a few hours after Rep. Rachel Prusak, who currently serves District 37, stated that she would not seek re-election. Walters is currently in the middle of a four-year term as mayor of West Linn, having won that seat in 2020. She resigned her previous seat on the West Linn City Council, which she won in 2018, at the time she was sworn in as mayor in January 2020....
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Legislature's last gasps as 2022 session nears end

Signs the Legislature was coming into the final days of its 'short session' could be seen in the committee calendars.Broken tail lights, Russian vodka, the Great Resignation, overtime pay, and a machine speed-reading a 193-page budget bill were pieces of a hyperactive Tuesday as the Legislature hit the final week of the 2022 session. In the main event of the day, the Senate and House swapped political hot potatoes. The House voted 37-23 along party lines to approve a contentious farmworker overtime bill, sending it to the Senate. "As a first generation Peruvian-American, I'm honored to be a part of...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn denies former whistleblower's application for captain position

City Councilor says investigation that led to Tonkin's leaving WLPD was retaliation. This story has been updated from its original version. The city of West Linn has denied the employment application of Kirk Tonkin, the former WLPD sergeant who blew the whistle on corruption and misconduct at the department beginning in 2014. Tonkin, who applied for a current opening at the captain position, left the department in 2016 after the department conducted an internal investigation regarding what were described as improper accusations against supervising officers and "unfairly targeting and attempting to discredit" officers. However, one member of...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Legislature#Election#House#Democrats#Willamette Week#Senate#The Oregon Legislature
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville sues city of West Linn over Oppenlander

The district filed a complaint in Clackamas County Court Feb. 25, alleging breach of contractThe West Linn-Wilsonville School District filed a lawsuit against the city of West Linn Feb. 25, alleging the city breached a contract for the purchase of Oppenlander Fields. Jacob Zahniser, the district's litigation attorney, asked the Clackamas County Circuit Court to declare the termination of a purchase and sale agreement between the city and district while also stipulating "that the City is no longer entitled to purchase Oppenlander Field for any appraised value" and awarding attorney fees and other costs associated with the contract to...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Opinion: Disagreements can happen without vilification

Former Clackamas County commissioner: We do not have to look outside of our own county to see dangerous political rhetoric.Unfortunately, we do not have to look outside of our own county to see, firsthand, the problem with dangerous and irresponsible political rhetoric being advanced by elected leaders. Clackamas County Commissioner Tootie Smith has used the pulpit the voters gave her to consistently spread misinformation about COVID-19, and Commissioner Mark Shull is such a prodigious spreader of hateful speech and misinformation that he is facing a recall effort. Many hoped that Jan. 6 would have caused elected officials at every...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Oregon revises timeline, will lift mask mandate March 12

Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over. Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week. Gov. Kate Brown said Monday, Feb. 28, that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population. The announcement is the third time in the past...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Republican files for Oregon House seat held by Rachel Prusak

West Linn pastor and construction contractor Aeric Estep is running for House District 37.Aeric Estep, a construction account manager and life group pastor from West Linn, is the first person to declare their candidacy for the 2022 House District 37 race. House District 37 is currently represented by Democrat Rachel Prusak, who has not yet indicated whether she intends to seek reelection. Estep, a Republican, has lived in West Linn for nearly 10 years. He said he's running to bring humility and transparency to Salem. Though he's never run for office, Estep has participated in government before, serving...
WEST LINN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
West Linn Tidings

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues.The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1. With the 35-day session now past the mid-point, is there time for legislation to take flight? "We've got enough runway," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. How and when the culling is done is crucial to keeping at least two-thirds of lawmakers inside the Capitol...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Letter: Jamie McLeod-Skinner for 5th Congressional District

John S. Keyser is president emeritus of Clackamas Community College (1985-2001).Please join me in voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the newly-expanded Oregon's 5th Congressional District. Jamie is running against Kurt Schrader in the Democratic primary election this May. Jamie is our best choice because of her experience in urban, suburban and rural settings, her tireless work habits and her pragmatic approach to solving our toughest problems. A small business owner, engineer and attorney, Jamie will work to strengthen our communities and protect our natural resources. I am very impressed with her ideas and leadership profile. With the large donations he...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Senate passes wake sports bill almost unanimously

The legislation that would ban wake surfing in the Newberg Pool, among other provisions, is headed to the House.  By a near unanimous vote of 22-1, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that would ban wake surfing and further limit activities like wakeboarding and waterskiing on the Newberg Pool portion of the Willamette River Thursday, Feb. 16. If enacted, the bill essentially would require that wakeboarding, waterskiing and water-tubing boats weigh less than 5,000 pounds. It also would ban wake surfing entirely, expand the Newberg Pool zone, which is roughly from Newberg to West Linn, so that it runs...
NEWBERG, OR
West Linn Tidings

Controversy continues after Kristof ruled off ballot

Former candidate slams failure of political system; Fagan accuses him of undermining democracy.Sparks continued to fly in the Oregon governor's race even after the state Supreme Court ruled former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof off the ballot on Thursday, Feb. 17. The court unanimously upheld Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's decision that Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he will not have lived in the state three years by the November 2022 election, as required by the Oregon Constitution. Kristof had been seeking the Democratic nomination before Fagan ruled him off the ballot....
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Kristof cannot run for Oregon governor, Supreme Court rules

UPDATE: The former New York Times columnist says he accepts the ruling and will not challenge it.The Oregon Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, Feb. 17, that former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is not eligible to run for governor. The court posted a ruling on its website around 8 a.m. that said Kristof does not meet the residency requirement in the Oregon Constitution. The state constitution says candidates for governor must be a resident of the state for three year before the election they could win. The court upheld a January ruling by Secretary of State Shemia...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County to share transportation project updates

Community Road Fund Advisory Committee to meet from 5-6:60 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23Members of the public are invited to join the Clackamas County Community Road Fund Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 23, for an update on several transportation projects underway since 2019. During the virtual meeting, to be held from 5-6:30 p.m., the committee will share the latest progress on local efforts ranging from congestion relief, safety enhancement, local road improvement and more. Topics of discussion will include a recent reduction to the county's trailer registration fee, revenue from which goes into the Community Road Fund to support transportation projects in Clackamas County. The 15-member committee is comprised of county residents who work with staff to review proposed transportation construction projects, recommending priorities to the Board of County Commissioners. Their last meeting was held Sept. 29. To register for the Feb. 23 Zoom meeting, click here. For more information about the Community Road Fund, click here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Partisan tactics roil Legislature as farm labor bill advances

Official optimism from both parties that 2022 would be different now faces a challenge. The return of parliamentary guerilla warfare in the Oregon Legislature loomed Tuesday, Feb. 15 with the return of robotically-read bills in both the House and Senate. The metallic speed-reading female voice is a tool the majority Democrats have used to offset the minority Republicans' use of a constitutional quirk to require bills be read in their entirety before final passage. The full readings, along with a boycott to prevent a two-thirds quorum for the Legislature to conduct business, has slowed or stalled sessions in 2019, 2020 and...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Oregon overtime bill to stay alive for 2022 session

The bill would phase in a requirement for farmers to pay workers time-and-a-half overtime wages.SALEM — A proposal to require higher overtime wages for Oregon farmworkers will remain in play for the rest of the 2022 legislative session. The House Business and Labor Committee has voted 7-4 to refer House Bill 4002 to the House Revenue Committee, which isn't subject to legislative deadlines that cull proposed legislation. "I will continue to advocate for its passage because I feel it's the right thing to do," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene and the committee's chair. The bill would phase in a requirement...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
44
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy