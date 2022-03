America needs to step up its 5G capabilities to keep pace with China, but the path forward lies in the hands of mobile carriers, according to a former FCC commissioner. Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that raised the alarm over America’s lagging 5G capabilities in comparison to China. America's average 5G mobile speed is roughly 75 megabits per second compared to China's average of 300 megabits per second in urban centers, and Schmidt claimed that 5G speeds in Boston, Chicago and New York City are at least 10% slower than that of 4G.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO