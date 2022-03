Join Rhys for a special CBBC Book Club celebrating all things World Book Day!. Rhys will be joined by children’s literary stars to chat about World Book Day 2022!. Astronaut Tim Peake will be rocketing on to our screens to tell us about what books he read in space and why World Book Day is important; Ben Bailey Smith aka Doc Brown is answering CBBC viewers questions; Humza Arshad tells us how Little Badman is celebrating World Book Day and Cressida Cowell tells us all about the magic of reading, how to get involved in the celebrations and the importance of diversity in children’s books!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO