ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Centennial announces partnership with local soccer organization

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzyCW_0eRoUZHz00 District soccer teams allowed to practice, play games on Eastside Timbers & Thorns facilities

As part of a purchase agreement, the Eastside Timbers & Thorns have allowed Centennial School District soccer teams to hold practices and host games on organization's fields.

The property in question was declared a surplus by the district, put on the market and then sold to the Eastside Timbers & Thorns to be used to grow the organization's sports complex. The sale was finalized on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Eastside Timbers & Thorns is a nonprofit soccer organization that offers teams and leagues at multiple skill levels. The organization also provides programs like Youth Academy, soccer camps and clinics and TOPSoccer.

A form of the Eastside Timbers & Thorns has been part of the Centennial community since the 1980s. The organization has offered opportunities to Centennial students over the years, such as after-school programs and recreational and competitive soccer leagues. The group is also expanding their offerings the district into the future.

"Our partnership with Eastside Timbers & Thorns and their vision to expand to reach more community youth into the future will have a lasting impact for Centennial students and families for decades to come," said James Owens, Superintendent with the Centennial School District.

As part of the continued partnership and the purchase agreement, The Eastside Timbers & Thorns have allowed Centennial school soccer teams to hold practices and host games on the fields at 4710 S.E. 174th Ave, Portland. The group is also allowing the district to utilize the parking facilities for bus training needs.

"As it's been said, it takes a village to raise a child," said Butch Pollard, Board President with the Eastside Timbers & Thorns. "The Eastside community is home to over 2,000 families and our 10-year goal is 4,000 families. We are committed to building the Eastside Timbers Sports Complex to expand sports offerings to more youth. We know this will have a significant positive impact for students, families, the Centennial community, and businesses in the area."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gresham Outlook

Gresham-Barlow School Board names superintendent

Acting superintendent, longtime educator James Hiu named to permanent schools chief position.The Gresham-Barlow School Board approved hiring James Hiu as the district's permanent superintendent on Thursday, March 3. Hiu has been serving as acting superintendent since July. Prior to that, he served as the district's deputy superintendent-human resources since 2017. Hui also served as deputy superintendent of secondary education and operations. And, he served as the district's secondary education director. Hui was the principal of Sam Barlow High School from 2004 to 2010. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below During...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Portland Columbia Symphony comes to Gresham for first in-door concert in two years

Orchestra to play Brahms' Second Symphony, premiere Reed Quintet and Orchestra Two years after cancelling the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Portland Columbia Symphony returns to live, indoor concerts with a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Gresham High School auditorium, 1200 N. Main Ave, Gresham. Standard Tickets start at $35, while student tickets are $15. The orchestra's performance features Brahms' Second Symphony as well as other works that pay tribute to famous poets and composers. "Not being able to perform in front of a live audience has...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Graduation rates fall across East County

Pandemic, distance learning take a toll on East County high school graduation rates Challenges of the pandemic and distance learning sink East County graduation rates for the 2020-2021 school year. Gresham-Barlow, Centennial and Reynolds high schools all see a decrease for four-year graduation rates. This past year Gresham High School had 76.5 % of students graduate within four years. In the 2019-2020 school year, Gresham High had 81.42% of its students graduated in four years. Barlow High School didn't see as big of drop off in its graduation rate with 86% of students graduating within four years in...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Soroptimists make women's dreams come true

Nonprofit group celebrates four amazing recipients of Live Your Dreams awards with $10,500 in scholarshipsA Mt. Hood Community College student who survived an abusive marriage, learned English as a second language, and navigated early motherhood stepped up to a podium to share her story. Daisy Velasco Cruz has not only overcome more challenges in her youth than many face in a lifetime, but she is thriving in her goal of becoming a nurse and caring for others. "I never thought I could do something like this, and now I am standing with all of you," Velasco Cruz said....
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Gresham Outlook

Centennial district changes school boundaries

Board members approve new middle, elementary school border recommendations After a school year of preparing, seven boundary committee meetings and several surveys, the Centennial School Board approved a new boundary for its elementary and middle schools during its Wednesday, Feb. 23 meeting. The new layout shifts several elementary school boundaries to other elementary schools within the district. Many of the changes see areas of Powell Butte Elementary School's boundary divided and added to Pleasant Valley, Butler Creek and a small portion to Meadows Elementary. Parklane and Patrick Lynch elementary schools' boundaries are unchanged. Centennial's middle school boundary map...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Senior Center receives financial support from city

Gift of $12,000 to support rent, new classes; Community grant restarts senior outings.A new partnership between the Gresham Senior Center and the city of Gresham will lead to more recreation opportunities for people of all ages across the community.  Through its Parks and Recreation department, the city has gifted the Senior Center $12,000 to be used however the nonprofit organization sees fit by the end of the fiscal year, June 30. That means the Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St., will continue to regain its footing and continue positive momentum forward after a difficult stretch through the pandemic that at...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham resident to lead Caldera Arts nonprofit

Kimberly Howard Wade takes helm at an organization dedicated to connecting youth with art.A Gresham resident has been named the new executive director of a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing inclusive, year-round arts and environmental programming for youths across the Portland region. Kimberly Howard Wade took the helm at Caldera Arts in January. She brings more than two decades of leadership and experience to the organization. "I have a deep understanding of what arts learning can do for youth in developing their voice and sense of becoming for themselves," Wade said. "This feels like a real coming home...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

February named Scouting Month in Troutdale

Troutdale mayor Randy Lauer proclaims February as Scouting Month at city council meeting At the upcoming Troutdale city council meeting, Mayor Randy Lauer will proclaim February as "Scouting Month" to honor the Boy Scouts of America's long history in the city and the 112th anniversary of the organization's existence. Lauer will make the proclamation during the council meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Troutdale Police Community Center, Kellogg Room, 234 S.W. Kendall Court. Boy Scouts from Troop 174 will attend the meeting and perform the opening flag ceremony. In-person attendance is allowed. Those in...
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
82
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy