Centennial announces partnership with local soccer organization

District soccer teams allowed to practice, play games on Eastside Timbers & Thorns facilities

As part of a purchase agreement, the Eastside Timbers & Thorns have allowed Centennial School District soccer teams to hold practices and host games on organization's fields.

The property in question was declared a surplus by the district, put on the market and then sold to the Eastside Timbers & Thorns to be used to grow the organization's sports complex. The sale was finalized on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Eastside Timbers & Thorns is a nonprofit soccer organization that offers teams and leagues at multiple skill levels. The organization also provides programs like Youth Academy, soccer camps and clinics and TOPSoccer.

A form of the Eastside Timbers & Thorns has been part of the Centennial community since the 1980s. The organization has offered opportunities to Centennial students over the years, such as after-school programs and recreational and competitive soccer leagues. The group is also expanding their offerings the district into the future.

"Our partnership with Eastside Timbers & Thorns and their vision to expand to reach more community youth into the future will have a lasting impact for Centennial students and families for decades to come," said James Owens, Superintendent with the Centennial School District.

As part of the continued partnership and the purchase agreement, The Eastside Timbers & Thorns have allowed Centennial school soccer teams to hold practices and host games on the fields at 4710 S.E. 174th Ave, Portland. The group is also allowing the district to utilize the parking facilities for bus training needs.

"As it's been said, it takes a village to raise a child," said Butch Pollard, Board President with the Eastside Timbers & Thorns. "The Eastside community is home to over 2,000 families and our 10-year goal is 4,000 families. We are committed to building the Eastside Timbers Sports Complex to expand sports offerings to more youth. We know this will have a significant positive impact for students, families, the Centennial community, and businesses in the area."