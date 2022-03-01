ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk's Minor, Willard's Paxton unanimous SBC first team

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 6 days ago
Norwalk senior and four-year varsity player Ian Minor was a unanimous selection to the All-Lake Division first team, the Sandusky Bay Conference announced on Monday.

A 6-foot-4 forward, Minor averages 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for the Truckers (13-11), who face Huron (20-2) in a Division II district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ashland High School.

Minor is the lone player in program history to see varsity minutes in four consecutive sectional championship games. Norwalk won a fourth straight sectional title for the first time ever with a 47-36 win over Upper Sandusky on Feb. 25 at Willard.

Also for Norwalk, senior Daniel Traczek (9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists) was an honorable mention choice.

All-SBC Lake Division teams

FIRST TEAM: *Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, Jr.; *Jarrie Alexander, Sandusky, Sr.; *Jaden Cook, Clyde, Sr.; *Ian Minor, Norwalk, Sr.; Tyler Ray, Bellevue, Jr.; Bryce Burns, Tiffin Columbian, Sr.

SECOND TEAM: Daylen Green, Sandusky, Jr.; Jayden Rowe, Perkins, Jr.; Ben Rini, Vermilion, Sr.; Kaiden Olson, Clyde, Sr.; Jaden Myers, Tiffin Columbian, Sr.; Brady Wilson, Clyde, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Ryan Mohr, Bellevue, Sr.; Darrion Durham, Sandusky, Sr.; Daniel Traczek, Norwalk, Sr.; DeMar Moore, Sandusky, Jr.; Drake Venerucci, Perkins, Jr.; Donevon Lewis, Vermilion, Sr.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian.

* — denotes unanimous selection

BAY DIVISION

Willard's Paxton unanimous

Willard senior guard Trey Paxton, a 1,000-point career scorer, was also a unanimous selection to the first team in the SBC Bay Division.

Paxton is averaging 18.1 points, six rebounds and 1.8 assists entering Thursday's Div. III district semifinal vs. Western Reserve at Norwalk High School.

Willard sophomore Max Dawson, who led the Bay in scoring at 19.9 points per game, was voted to the second team. He adds 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Flashes.

Honorable mention selections included Willard sophomore Cam Robinson (12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists) and Edison freshman Kayden Bourget (11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds).

All-SBC Bay Division teams

FIRST TEAM: *Jake Leibacher, Margaretta, Sr.; *Dylan Hohler, Huron, Jr.; *Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, Jr.; *Trey Paxton, Willard, Sr.; *TJ Hallett, Oak Harbor, Sr.

SECOND TEAM: Ben Palomo, Margaretta, Sr.; Max Dawson, Willard, So.; Tyler Webb, Port Clinton, Sr.; Tait Fischer, Huron, Sr.; Joey Schade, Huron, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Nathan Schaffer, Margaretta, Sr.; Cam Robinson, Willard, So.; Luke Rager, Huron, Jr.; Ethan Stokes, Oak Harbor, Fr.; Kayden Bourget, Edison, Fr.; Cameron Sosa, Margaretta, Jr.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Jake Leibacher, Margaretta.

* — denotes unanimous selection

Comments / 0

