Officer, deputy found justified in fatal bank robber shooting

Roman Kokhanevych was killed in shootout with police at Gresham Station Shopping Center

A Multnomah County grand jury found a Gresham Police officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy were justified in the shooting death of an alleged bank robber earlier this year near a crowded shopping center.

The jury found the use of force that led to the death of Roman Kokhanevych, 24, was not criminal under Oregon law, announced the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office Monday afternoon, Feb. 28.

Gresham Officer Mark Smith and MCSO Deputy Chad Phifer, the two involved in the shootout, will likely return to their respective agencies after being on paid critical incident leave during the duration of the investigation.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, after an armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East Multnomah County, carjacking, and ultimately a shootout with law enforcement that led to Kokhanevych's death.

At 4:40 p.m. Kokhanevych is said to have robbed the Gresham KeyBank, 2600 block of Southeast Burnside Road, while brandishing a firearm. He had been connected to a series of other armed robberies across the Portland-metro area in the weeks leading up to the incident, police said.

MCSO deputies found Kokhanevych driving away from the bank with a woman in the passenger seat. The deputies pursued the suspect vehicle toward Troutdale. After a failed stop, Gresham officers joined the chase that went north on Southwest 257th Avenue to Northeast Marine Drive, and then returned to Gresham southbound on 223rd Avenue. The suspect vehicle turned into a business park and ended up near Northwest Civic Drive and Northwest 13th Street, adjacent to Gresham Station Shopping Center.

Police said that while driving near Northwest Civic Drive, Kokhanevych opened the car door and fired several times at pursuing deputies. The two suspects then fled their vehicle and attempted to carjack another driver at gunpoint, police said.

At that point Deputy Phifer and Officer Smith fired their weapons at Kokhanevych, fatally shooting him despite reportedly attempting "lifesaving aid."

The carjacking victim was rescued by officers and was not injured. No bystanders were harmed.

Smith has 31 years of experience in law enforcement, and has been with the Gresham department for 15 years. Phifer has served in law enforcement for 22 years.