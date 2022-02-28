ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modular TV Market Size Estimated to Reach $13.96 billion by 2027

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModular TV Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 20.53% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $13.96 billion. Modular TV is essentially a TV with a screen that can change its size and aspect ratio by linking together with other modules. With the increasing demand of broadcasting data in...

CNBC

North Korea, China and the U.S. are closely watching South Korea's election

A conservative victory for South Korea's upcoming presidential election could see the country adopt a rigid stance on North Korea and China, potentially igniting fresh tensions in the Asia-Pacific. Given North Korea's ongoing missile activity and anti-China sentiment at home, foreign policy matters are expected to affect public sentiment. With...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

