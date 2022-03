Chernobyl has stopped sending safety signals to nuclear authorities after the plant was taken over by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Officials said it was also “increasingly urgent and important” to rotate staff who had been working since forces took control around two weeks ago. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) provided an update on the situation at Chernobyl on Tuesday night, saying safeguard monitoring systems - which monitor nuclear material - had stopped sending data to the United Nations watchdog. The organisation - which aims to prevent the use of nuclear energy for military purposes - said...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO