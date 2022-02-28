Potential Opportunity of More Than $20 Bn Opening Up in the Lubricants Industry - Exclusive Research Published by MarketsandMarkets™

Late in 2013, with bitcoin prices in the middle of a steep dip, a post appeared in an online forum featuring a misspelling that would become legendary: “I AM HODLING.” The mangling of the word “hold” captured a kind of irreverent blind faith of some early cryptocurrency adopters, and it has since become a part of the lexicon of digital assets. But “HODL” is more than just a meme. According to financial planners and analysts, it’s also a rational response to a market whose ups and downs are exceedingly difficult to predict. “The holding part of it is important because...

