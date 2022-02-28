ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

ForConstructionPros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco Announces Participation in the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium Pilot Project Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Coors Light Leaves Six-Pack Plastic Rings for a Greener Packaging

Coors Light will no longer utilize the plastic rings that connected its six-packs in the past, instead opting for all-cardboard packaging. Compared to plastic, the cardboard will allow for a more "recyclable and sustainably" sourced material, which is in keeping with the company's objective of reducing its environmental effect by 2025.
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

How to Host a Virtual Art Exhibition in 7 Steps

A virtual art exhibition is similar to any other physical exhibition, the only difference is that it is hosted virtually using a laptop, a mobile or a tablet. You can use an online exhibition platform to host an online art exhibition. The only significant cost that you need to incur to host a virtual exhibition is the selection of an online platform. Hosting an art exhibition virtually can result in a lot of benefits for you. Here are the steps that you should follow to host virtual art exhibitions virtually.
VISUAL ART
GeekyGadgets

Nikon robotic joint C3 eMotion intelligent actuator unit range extended

Nikon has announced the expansion of its robotic joint C3 eMotion intelligent actuator unit range. Each unit combines vital robotic joint component such as a motor, speed reducer, motor driver, brake and encoders all in one small compact unit. Nicole has this week added IAU-30 and IAU-300 to the range, offering the option to choose from different torque, size and other features depending on your application.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Benzinga

Save Foods Secures Leading Turkish Exporter As Commercial Customer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that the citrus packing house of Turkish packer Kalyoncu Nakliyat Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi Limited Şirketi (“Kalyoncu”) became a commercial customer of Save Foods for the remaining citrus season. Kalyoncu, one of Turkey’s top exporters of fresh produce and currently responsible for 22% of the country’s fresh produce exports, expects to purchase more than $1 million worth of product for the 2022-23 season. “The world is moving towards more sustainable and healthier food solutions, with a strong focus on waste reduction,” said Dan Szybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “The industry is under pressure to reduce pesticide use, while delivery times are getting significantly longer, thereby increasing food waste. We anticipate a high demand for Save Foods’ treatment in Turkey. We also aim to expand the application of our treatment to other produce in the Turkish market.”
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Becoming sustainable can be good for business too

Sustainability is becoming a selling point for many customers, and small and medium manufacturers (SMMs) up and down supply chains are being pushed to address their emissions and resource use. However, many SMMs are hesitant to take on sustainability goals. A new paper from NIST and Georgetown University, Refocusing the barriers to sustainability for small and medium-sized manufacturers, addresses their hesitations by reviewing data from corporate sustainability reports and projects supported by the Departments of Commerce and Energy. The paper identifies several standards used to improve sustainability that also yielded increased sales and retained customers and jobs in SMMs.
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

STL, VMware & ASOCS Launch 'Industry First' E2E 5G Enterprise solution

STL together with ASOCS and VMWare this week announced the launch of industry's first end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution to address the growing demand for private 5G enterprise connectivity for campus, industrial and venue applications. Unveiled at MWC 2022, where STL demonstrated its All-in 5G offerings, this 5G Enterprise solution will...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Montreal FinTech Mobi724 to Buy B2B eMarketplace Avenida+

Mobi724 Global Solutions, which offers real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-powered payment card solutions, has entered into a $4 million agreement to buy Avenida+, a white label market and eCommerce business, according to a Wednesday (March 2) press release. Avenida+ has several relationships with banks and has a current card base of...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

7 technology pathways to digital transformation

As C-suite executives demand that their companies be "digitally transformed," CIOs and IT managers are diving under the table. After all digital transformation, translated, means "make IT responsible for running the business." With all eyes and pressure on to produce new ways to excite customers, streamline production, and deliver real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Blockchain In Logistics: Use Cases And How It Enhances Financial Security

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Supply chain and logistics operations are dominated by multiple moving parts and stakeholders, and for decades, these have been existing in silos. Result? Poor interoperability, lack of visibility over financial processes, trust issues between parties, and inefficient decision-making. But thanks to rapid technological advancements, businesses are now capable of addressing these inefficiencies intelligently.
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

How Beauty Executives Develop Marketing Strategies

Click here to read the full article. Beauty product marketing may involve countless touch points, but to industry leaders, defining a strategy is as simple as identifying consumers and reaching them. In the latest module of Beauty Business Essentials, WWD Beauty Inc’s digital course with Fashion Institute of Technology and Yellowbrick, industry experts outline how to effectively market their products.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “There’s product, there’s price, there’s promotion and place. You have to think about what is your product, who is it for, and why is...
SKIN CARE
TheSpoon

NotCo Built a Unicorn Using AI To Accelerate Food Innovation. CEO Matias Muchnick Tells The Spoon How They Did It

When Matias Muchnick started NotCo in 2015, food innovation was a slow-moving process. “Food R&D was three guys in lab coats, doing trial and error in a developmental kitchen,” said Muchnick in a recent interview with The Spoon. “Reading research papers from 1980 about using soy to replace animal-based ingredients. That was it. So whenever you have an industry that has a very obsolete technology, then a lot of bad things happen.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

TrueCircle scoops $5.5M to use AI to drive recycling efficiency

So far the startup has its tech up and running in eight UK waste sorting facilities but is ramping up quickly, with more launches coming in Q2 — when it will be expanding internationally into Europe and the US. It tells TechCrunch it’s shooting to have some 30-40 customers...
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 provides cutting-edge digital technology & an iconic design

Bridge the gap between 1972 and 2022 with the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22. This limited-edition music system consists of the recreated version of the Beogram 4000c turntable. You’ll also receive Beolab 18 stereo speakers and a Beoremote Halo remote control. This fully integrated music system embraces Jacob Jensen’s 1972 vision while reimagining the wheel for 2022 music lovers. Moreover, the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 presents itself in a solid walnut presentation box that doubles as a turntable stand, Halo remote charging station, and wireless connectivity. With such a unique design, you can stream content when you’re not using the turntable. Finally, store records in the elegant walnut box. You’ll also receive 4 hand-picked albums released in 1972: David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mar, Eat a Peach by The Allman Brothers Band, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
ForConstructionPros.com

No-Code Software Leader Quickbase Launches Pre-Built Solutions for Construction

Boston-based Quickbase, which offers software enabling companies managing complex projects to rapidly create software solutions, announced today a collection of pre-built applications for the construction industry. While Quickbase’s primary business model is to provide tools for companies to use a no-code environment to create their own software-enabled workflows, construction companies...
LORAIN, OH
technologynetworks.com

Autoscribe Informatics Drives Continuing Professional Development for Laboratory Managers Embracing LIMS

As part of its continuing commitment to laboratory informatics education for laboratory personnel worldwide, Autoscribe Informatics has made available a recent webinar entitled “Justifying the Purchase of a LIMS.” Ideal for laboratory professionals purchasing or upgrading a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) it is especially useful for those about to embark for the first time on the journey of selecting a LIMS for their laboratory.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy