ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian billionaires’ mega-yachts race towards safe havens as Ukraine sanctions loom

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T41z6_0eRoSGyg00

As the invasion of Ukraine continues to inspire international condemnation, mega-yachts linked to Vladimir Putin, his billionaire allies, and other prominent Russian businessmen have embarked on journeys towards waters where they’re out of reach of US and EU jurisdiction.

The trips come as nations like the UK say they’re considering sanctioning or seizing a “ hit list ” of these floating symbols of the Russian elite as punishment for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, a $100m yacht allegedly belonging to Russian president Vladimir Putin, Graceful , abruptly departed Germany in the middle of a repair job for Kaliningrad, an detached portion of Russian territory on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Poland.

The monster vessel, which has its own swimming pool inside , was targeted by hacking group Anonymous, who changed its maritime callsign to “ FCKPTN .”

Four other yachts tied to Russian elites have journeyed towards neutral waters in recent days as well, according to a CNBC analysis of maritime data .

Galactic Supre Nova, the yacht of Vagit Alekperov, the billionaire head of Russian oil giant Lukoil, was clocked sailing towards Montenegro, a country with no extradition treaty to the US.

Meanwhile, Russian industrialist Oleg Deripaska’s Clio was spotted sailing towards the Maldives, which similarly doesn’t extradite to the US .

Mr Deripaska, who was sanctioned by the US in 2018 for his ties to the Russian energy sector, has called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

“Peace is the priority. Negotiations must start ASAP,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Neither man has been explicitly targeted under the US sanctions package in response to the Ukraine invasion, and neither has been accused of wrongdoing or direct ties to the conflict beyond their proximity to Vladimir Putin. The Independent has reached out to representatives of Mr Deripaska and Mr Alekperov for comment.

Pressure is building in Washington and across Europe to go after Russian mega-yachts belonging to those in Mr Putin’s inner circle who have been enriched because of their ties to the Russian state.

The White House said on Sunday it plans to “launch a multilateral transatlantic task force to identify, hunt down, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs – their yachts, their mansions, and any ill-gotten gains that we can find and freeze under the law.”

Such actions would build on an already unprecedented bevy of financial penalties against Russia from the US and others.

US officials have directly sanctioned Mr Putin and other top Russian officials, and the White House and EU nations have expelled some Russian banks from SWIFT, a key communications network banks use to send money to each other.

Alaska congressman Don Young announced on Monday he plans to introduce legislation called the Bringing Oligarch Accountability Through Seizure Act (BOATS), that would allow US authorities to seize Russian mega-yachts and auction them off to fund humanitarian aid.

“Our solidarity with Ukraine must be backed with urgent action against rich Russian oligarchs who continue living lavish lifestyles on mega-yachts,” Mr Young said in a statement.

Similar strategies have been discussed internationally.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain is drawing up a “hit list” of oligarch property for potential sanction, and the EU has already closed European airspace to all Russian aircraft, including private jets.

Meanwhile, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, "At the request of the president, we are continuing a full survey of the financial assets, real estate, yachts and luxury vehicles (in France) which belong to Russian personalities targeted by European sanctions.”

Whether such efforts would make a dent in the Ukraine invasion is another story.

Sanctions would make it much harder for these craft to get resupply services like crew and fuel.

“In effect, the yacht wouldn’t be able to function,” Stacy Keen, a sanctions expert at the law firm Pinsent Masons, told The Guardian .

However, many Russian billionaires own their yachts through shell corporations domiciled outside of the country, making their true Russian origin far more opaque to officials.

In 2018, 60 per cent of the wealth of Russia’s richest households was held offshore , higher than any other country in the world.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Everton-linked Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has his assets frozen and is hit with a travel ban by the EU as part of sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions by the European Union. The EU laid down the sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started last week. Ukraine reports 352 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion, including 14 children. The UN...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Deripaska
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European Union#Billionaires#Russian World#Eu#Kaliningrad#Fckptn#Cnbc#Galactic Supre Nova#Lukoil#Peace#Asap
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukrainian official who attended Russian peace talks mysteriously killed

A Ukrainian official who was present during the first peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was killed during a mission over the weekend. Ukraine confirmed the official was one of three spies who were killed, but did not say how, and media reporting said he was suspected of treason. The...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Isis bride’ says GOP congressman ‘broke me first’ after affair ends his reelection campaign

A day after a Republican congressman dramatically ended his reelection campaign, citing an affair he’d had with the widow of an Isis commander, that widow has spoken out.“FYI, Van Taylor broke me first, and he knows that,” Tania Joya wrote in a cryptic Facebook post. She also added the hashtag “#VanSlayer.”Rep Van Taylor, who represents Texas’ 3rd District in Congress, dropped his reelection bid on Wednesday after narrowly failing to win a majority in the Republican primary. Mr Taylor won 49 per cent of the vote, requiring a run-off election with his opponents.Just before the primary, the right-wing news site...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy